ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man shot by Albuquerque police pleads not guilty

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420v0a_0iQLkYl600

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gabriel Garcia, the man shot by Albuquerque Police after they say he threw rocks at an officer, pleaded not guilty Friday. A judge ruled he will remain behind bars until trial.

Clovis man dies after being trapped under truck

In September, APD responded to a shot spotter alter near Candelaria and Carlisle. When officers arrived they found Garcia trying to break into a convenience store. Police say he took off running, then stopped to throw two large landscaping rocks at an officer. During that incident one officer fired at Garcia, hitting him in the shoulder.

Friday, the state asked a judge to keep Garcia behind bars until trial. They argued his criminal history proves he is a danger to the community. The judge agreed and ruled Garcia will be held until trial, he also must take part in an alcohol treatment program. Garcia pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, included aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

APD detective fired after police shooting investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police detective who fired his gun while trying to arrest a suspected car thief has been fired. The officer missed, but an internal investigation found he shouldn’t have been shooting his gun in the first place. Officers were responding to reports of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Man enters plea for shooting neighbor’s dog

Justice came at long last for Rocket. A 4-year-old Doberman pinscher-heeler mix, Rocket was shot with a BB gun in June 2020 and the incident was captured on security camera video. Rocket’s cries prompted neighbors to take the black, white and brown male dog to a veterinarian, who found pellets...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Car struck man who was working on his vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near 917 Wilmoore Dr. SE on Monday evening. Officials say a red PT Cruiser was going eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez and turned the corner. The victim was working on his vehicle when the PT Cruiser hit the vehicle he was working on. Officials […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Woman driver strikes parked car, killing a man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's motor unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday on Wilmoore Drive SE. A woman driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser turned the corner recklessly there, hitting a parked vehicle, according to APD. A man was performing unknown maintenance on the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Spotter#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Clovis#Apd#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Repeat Albuquerque offender also repeatedly skips out on court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another no-show for an Albuquerque woman racking up high-profile charges, including a police chase and now, murder. This is far from the first time 44-year-old Maria Acosta decided to skip going to court. It is, however, the most serious charge ever filed against her – murder. Acosta was indicted last week on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

SOARB Seeks Public Comment on BCSO Involvement with “On Patrol: Live” and Use of Irregular Recruiting Images

Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (the “SOARB”) is seeking public comment on two issues under review by the board. The issues, BCSO’s involvement with the On Patrol Live reality television program and BCSO’s use of irregular images in its recruiting efforts, will be discussed during the Oct. 14, 11 a.m. SOARB meeting.
BERNALILLO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County hires new MDC chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has hired a new chief for the Metropolitan Detention Center. Jason Jones is currently the warden of the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa, Texas, roughly 200 miles south of San Antonio. He has 27 years of experience. His first day at MDC is Oct. 25. This is Jones’ first […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Montgomery Exit reopens after afternoon closure

Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. Saturday afternoon, a part of I-25 shut down due to police activity. News Conference: Six deputies shoot, kill suspect …. Six deputies fired their weapons, killing a suspect in a stolen car after he drove away from deputies...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy