Newnan Times-Herald
Sells residency called into question by some voters
While some locals have complained informally that Grantville Councilman and candidate for reelection Jim Sells is not a resident of the city and therefore should not be in the race, Sells contends that he is a resident and has been for more than 20 years. The issue comes up every...
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County
The Cobb County elections board on Monday quickly rejected challenges to the eligibility of 1,350 voters whose registrations are missing an apartment or unit number, many of whom are people of color and college students.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves Arnco mobile home park redevelopment
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a redevelopment of the Harris Mobile Home Park in the Arnco Community at their meeting on Tuesday. The redevelopment, located at Clemit Harris Road, is said to be the first under a new Coweta County provision that would allow for a special use permit that would allow a community to be redeveloped with site-built homes, establishing individual lots while not increasing the overall density, nor increasing the level of non-conformity of the land.
TIMELINE: Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s time in office
Four-term Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill heads to trial Oct. 12, having been indicted on federal charges for allegedly viol...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
claytoncrescent.org
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
Newnan Times-Herald
NTH does not endorse candidates
Recently it was brought to our attention that a campaign mailer endorsing Herschel Walker quoted a headline published in our newspaper regarding the adverse effects of inflation on Georgians. The Newnan Times-Herald does not endorse any candidates for any elections, as that goes against our policy of neutrality toward all...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Douglasville (GA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in Douglasville, GA?. Douglasville is a city in Georgia located just a few minutes from downtown Atlanta. It is the county seat of Douglas County, with a population of 34,650 as of 2020. There are many attractions to see if you...
Newnan Times-Herald
Residents displaced in Westgate house fire
No one was injured after a house fire in the Westgate neighborhood. The incident occurred Monday afternoon when crews from the Newnan Fire Department were dispatched to Westgate Park Court. Upon arrival, crews spotted smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire started in a utility room at...
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
Newnan Times-Herald
Police chase locks down CEC, Cougar Village
A vehicle pursuit and foot chase sent the Central Educational Center and Cougar Village at CEC into Code Yellow lockdown around midday Tuesday. Authorities said a deputy from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office was initiating a traffic stop when the driver pulled away and fled down MLK Jr. Drive toward CEC. The vehicle blew a tire during the pursuit and dashed into a back CEC parking lot with the deputy following closely behind.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man killed after walking in highway
Authorities have identified a Newnan man killed after walking in the middle of a dark road Friday evening. Eric Davis, 43, was struck and killed by a car after walking in the middle of Franklin Highway, according to Coweta County Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The incident occurred Friday evening when...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB evening headlines for October 10, 2022
Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis photographed in her office on Jan. 4, 2022. A request by the Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to throw out Joe Biden’s presidential election victory has been approved. Willis last week sent a letter to county superior court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking him to impanel a special grand jury. Brasher issued an order Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 saying the request was considered and approved by a majority of the superior court judges.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
‘Unfair, ableist:’ Tik Tok shows woman’s parking issues at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Tik Tok posted by a Cobb County woman is going viral after she arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the door to her handicap-accessible van was blocked by an illegally parked car. “I can’t even get out of the parking because my van...
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta Public Schools official resigns amid human resources upheaval
An executive director of employee relations has resigned from Atlanta Public Schools.
VIDEO: Bobby Brooks statement to Polk County GOP
You need to login to view this content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us The post VIDEO: Bobby Brooks statement to Polk County GOP appeared first on Polk Today.
