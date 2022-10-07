The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a redevelopment of the Harris Mobile Home Park in the Arnco Community at their meeting on Tuesday. The redevelopment, located at Clemit Harris Road, is said to be the first under a new Coweta County provision that would allow for a special use permit that would allow a community to be redeveloped with site-built homes, establishing individual lots while not increasing the overall density, nor increasing the level of non-conformity of the land.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO