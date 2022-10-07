Read full article on original website
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
WATCH: Nigerian Teen Invents Robot Using Exoskeleton Remote Control
A17-year-old Nigerian boy has invented a robot that is operated with an exoskeleton remote control. This technology reportedly allows an individual to pass commands to a robot by moving body parts. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Isah Auwal-Barde said that he developed an affection for...
This novel anode-free battery can go 391 miles on a single charge
A research team has recently developed an anode-free lithium battery that can go 391 miles (630 km) on a single charge. The newly created anode-free battery has a volumetric energy density of 977Wh/L, which is 40 percent greater than the conventional batteries, while the conventional batteries have a volumetric energy density of 700wh/L.
Beam me down: can solar power from space help solve our energy needs?
In late November, a top-level meeting of European science ministers will convene in Paris. Their job is to decide the next priorities for the European Space Agency (Esa), of which the UK is still a member, and one of the items on their list to consider is a proposal for testing the feasibility of building commercial power stations in orbit. These huge satellites would bask in the sunlight, converting it to power and beaming it down to Earth to be fed into the power grid. The proposed project, known as Solaris, would determine whether the idea can contribute to Europe’s future energy security – or if it is all still pie in the sky.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
Top Laboratory Inventory Management Techniques
Effective inventory management is essential for the success of any laboratory. It enables you to maintain the perfect levels of stock, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. When you’re handling a large team of researchers and managing several projects at once, having a great inventory management system allows you to...
Claims AI can boost workplace diversity are ‘spurious and dangerous’, researchers argue
Recent years have seen the emergence of AI tools marketed as an answer to lack of diversity in the workforce, from use of chatbots and CV scrapers to line up prospective candidates, through to analysis software for video interviews. Those behind the technology claim it cancels out human biases against...
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Residential flow batteries and inverter updates from the floor at RE+
On day 2 of the RE+ trade show, we made an attempt to visit many of the lesser-known manufacturers, rather than visiting only the big names. Of course, when the big names brought new technology, it was time to say hello to them, too!. RedFlow’s residential flow battery is available...
Airways New Zealand recognised as safety leader
Airways New Zealand has been recognised as a world leader in aviation safety reporting and improvement. An innovative safety performance indicator (SPI) programme developed by the air navigation service provider (ANSP) has been recognised by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) as global best practice for aviation safety management systems (SMS).
Latest Machine Learning Research Proposes FP8 Binary Interchange Format: A Natural Progression For Accelerating Deep Learning Training Inference
To meet the increasing computing needs of neural networks, AI processing requires full-stack innovation across hardware and software platforms. Using lower precision number formats to increase computational efficiency, decrease memory utilization, and optimize for interconnect bandwidth is a crucial area to drive efficiency. Researchers think that having a standard interchange...
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
Seaweed Food Safety Knowledge is Limited; FAO, WHO Call for Research, Regulation
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have released a report that reviews the current available information about the food safety of seaweed, both harvested from the wild and produced through aquaculture. The Report of the Expert Meeting on Food Safety for Seaweed—Current Status and Future Perspectives was compiled during a Joint FAO/WHO Expert Meeting on Seaweed Safety in October 2021.
Keysight (KEYS) Solutions Focus on Seamless EV Transition
KEYS - Free Report) is focusing on comprehensive test solutions that will likely help accelerate the development and improvement of battery cells for electric vehicles (EV) for customized battery life optimization and key actionable insights. Keysight’s suite of connected car test solutions includes Virtual Drive Test Toolset, which facilitates automakers...
Hyperspectral imaging for smallsats is the goal of Exobotics + Simera Sense collaboration
Exobotics and Simera Sense are collaborating to engineer and integrate a hyperspectral imager into one of their smallsat platforms that is scheduled to be launched into LEO later this year. The hyperspectral imager will perform high resolution imaging, at less than 5 meters per pixel in the 450 to 900...
Researchers at Tel Aviv University Develop State of the Art Human Motion Diffusion Model Trained on Lightweight Resources
The production of human motion is a critical job in computer animation, with applications ranging from gaming to robots. It is a tricky topic to work on for various reasons, including the extensive range of conceivable movements and the difficulty and cost of gathering high-quality data. Another fundamental issue is data labeling in the newly developing text-to-motion environment, in which motion is created from natural language. For example, the term “kick” can apply to both a soccer kick and a Karate kick. Simultaneously, given a particular kick, there are several ways to describe it, from how it is executed to the feelings it evokes, resulting in many difficulties. Current techniques have shown success in the field, displaying convincing text-to-motion mapping.
GOMACO battery-powered machine to feature at Bauma
GOMACO is to exhibit its battery-powered curb machine, the GOMACO CC-1200e at global trade show Bauma later this month. The US-based company announced the launch of the machine at the beginning of the year, and it has since been displayed at World of Concrete. However, Bauma will represent the first...
Scientists figure out how to harvest energy from a light breeze
Scientists have invented a low-cost device capable of harvesting energy from just a light breeze.A team from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore were able to generate electricity from winds with a velocity as low as 2 metres per second. Conventional wind turbines currently need wind speeds of at least 3.5m/s to generate power.The wind harvester device has the potential to replace batteries in a variety of applications, according to the researchers.“Our invention has been shown to effectively harness this sustainable source of energy to charge batteries and light LEDs, demonstrating its potential as an energy generator to power the...
AI fire helmet expected to be the future of firefighting
Scottish scientists designed an AI fire helmet that gives firefighters with real-time details about the hearth. By utilizing this expertise, this new gadget will help performing safer and extra environment friendly rescue missions in vital eventualities. This helmet was primarily constructed by researchers from the School of Informatics of the...
