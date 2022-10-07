ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

66-year-old pedestrian killed on Nine Mile Road in Henrico

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEZqd_0iQLjxfM00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 66-year-old man was killed while walking in the road in Henrico County Friday early morning, according to Henrico Police.

Police said 66-year-old Anthony Galvin Jr., of Henrico, was hit by a car on Nine Mile Road near Garland Avenue just before 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Witnesses told officers at the scene that Galvin had been walking in the road when he was hit.

Galvin was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Deadly single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County under investigation

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with Henrico Police. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Henrico Police Department wants to remind “pedestrians and bicyclists to wear brightly colored and/or reflective clothing to increase visibility” as the amount of light in the day decreases.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Henrico County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Traffic Accident#Henrico Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Elderly man dies during crash on Route 17 in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An elderly man died following a crash in Gloucester County Sunday afternoon. According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Route 17 at Route 610. The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, Jerry C. Rich, attempted to cross the northbound lanes from the median crossover and […]
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
foxrichmond.com

Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

Oct. 10, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond Police investigating Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Hull Street Road Friday night. Richmond Police officers responded to Hull Street Road at 8:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers checked the gas station and parking lot at that address, but no victim was found at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy