Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
Cleveland Jewish News
Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Harvard Park
Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first east-side location at Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights. With a projected opening next summer, the restaurant will join existing locations in Lakewood and Fairview Park. An Ohio City location is also planned for the former W. 25th Street Furniture space at 2104 W. 25th St. in Cleveland.
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kahn, William
William H. Kahn passed away Oct. 8, 2022. William is survived by his loving sister, Evie (Gordon) Safran; devoted nieces and nephews, Mindy (Martin) Davidson, Neil Safran, Lee (Nicholas) Safran and Haleigh (Glenn) Raff; dear great-nieces and nephews Jessica Davidson, Michael (Ashleigh) Davidson, Jordan Safran, Luca Safran-Wellington, Parker Raff and Lainey Raff.
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
Cleveland Jewish News
Glazer, Faye
Faye Glazer (nee Brown), 99, of Beachwood and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Oct. 9, 2022. A lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio, Faye was born in Lakewood on Nov. 27, 1922, to Frank and Sarah Brown, who immigrated to America from Kishinev, Moldova, in the early 1900s. She was the youngest of four siblings - Jack, Ervin and Arline. Faye was confirmed at Park Synagogue, of which her parents were founding members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Paloma open at Van Aken District
Paloma, a new restaurant by Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata, opened mid-September at 20041 Walker Road in Shaker Heights as part of the Van Aken District. Specializing in contemporary Mexican cuisine, the restaurant seats 132 guests across 4,400-square-feet. There is also a 24-seat bar with an open kitchen led by chef de cuisine Kytana Bradley.
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Author Deng to speak at South Euclid-Lyndhurst library Oct. 13
Achut Deng will speak about her memoir, “Don’t Look Back,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid. In her book, Deng recounts how she survived at a refugee camp in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Proposed 12,000-square-foot home with mikvah, simcha hall irks Shaker Heights residents
A proposed 12,000-square-foot house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights’ Poets Corner neighborhood with a mikvah and simcha hall, as well as a separate basement entrance, elevator, nine bedrooms and 12 gender-specific bathrooms, will not be used as a synagogue or bed and breakfast, according to the property owners.
Sherwin-Williams responds to Rev. Al Sharpton protest regarding Cleveland headquarters construction
CLEVELAND — Just before Rev. Al Sharpton began to speak at a rally outside of Cleveland City Hall calling for a Black-owned firm to be a key partner in the construction of Sherwin-Williams' global headquarters project on Tuesday, the Cleveland-based company released a statement responding to the protest. “Sherwin-Williams...
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
cleveland19.com
Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Celebrate Tremont at Forest City Brewery
Tremont West Development Corporation's annual clambake fundraiser, Celebrate Tremont, went down at Forest City Brewery. Here's what we saw.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rosner, William
William R. Rosner, beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Fox), passed away Oct. 9, 2022. Loving father of Zachary (Elise Vu) Rosner and Tyler Rosner (Liz Arustamyan, fiance). Devoted brother of Richard (Bobby) Rosner, Thomas (Wendy, deceased) Rosner and Ros Oberlyn (George Potvin). Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct....
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
cleveland19.com
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
Business owner reports altered $7,000 check: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 19, police were dispatched to a Town Center Drive business regarding a theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said her business accountant is her father. A month earlier, he had mailed checks at the Royalton Road post office. Due to recent issues involving checks being...
Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
