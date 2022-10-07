ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

WKYC

Dave's Markets coming to Cleveland Heights soon

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dave's Markets will soon open a new location in Cleveland Heights, the fifth-generation family-owned business announced in a news release. "We are excited to announce that Dave’s will acquire Zagara’s Marketplace on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights," a post on its Facebook page read.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Harvard Park

Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first east-side location at Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights. With a projected opening next summer, the restaurant will join existing locations in Lakewood and Fairview Park. An Ohio City location is also planned for the former W. 25th Street Furniture space at 2104 W. 25th St. in Cleveland.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Kahn, William

William H. Kahn passed away Oct. 8, 2022. William is survived by his loving sister, Evie (Gordon) Safran; devoted nieces and nephews, Mindy (Martin) Davidson, Neil Safran, Lee (Nicholas) Safran and Haleigh (Glenn) Raff; dear great-nieces and nephews Jessica Davidson, Michael (Ashleigh) Davidson, Jordan Safran, Luca Safran-Wellington, Parker Raff and Lainey Raff.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Glazer, Faye

Faye Glazer (nee Brown), 99, of Beachwood and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Oct. 9, 2022. A lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio, Faye was born in Lakewood on Nov. 27, 1922, to Frank and Sarah Brown, who immigrated to America from Kishinev, Moldova, in the early 1900s. She was the youngest of four siblings - Jack, Ervin and Arline. Faye was confirmed at Park Synagogue, of which her parents were founding members.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Paloma open at Van Aken District

Paloma, a new restaurant by Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata, opened mid-September at 20041 Walker Road in Shaker Heights as part of the Van Aken District. Specializing in contemporary Mexican cuisine, the restaurant seats 132 guests across 4,400-square-feet. There is also a 24-seat bar with an open kitchen led by chef de cuisine Kytana Bradley.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Author Deng to speak at South Euclid-Lyndhurst library Oct. 13

Achut Deng will speak about her memoir, “Don’t Look Back,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid. In her book, Deng recounts how she survived at a refugee camp in...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood

Publisher's Note: This story contains updated information from Beachwood police as of 5:59 p.m. Oct. 11. The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Sherwin Williams’ CEO defends company’s hiring practices during project update

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherwin Williams officials spent much of their progress report on the company’s new headquarters Monday defending their company’s hiring practices amid accusations of a lack of diversity on the project. “There’s been some confusion surrounding our project, including some false claims and rumors,” said Sherwin...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rosner, William

William R. Rosner, beloved husband of Kimberly (nee Fox), passed away Oct. 9, 2022. Loving father of Zachary (Elise Vu) Rosner and Tyler Rosner (Liz Arustamyan, fiance). Devoted brother of Richard (Bobby) Rosner, Thomas (Wendy, deceased) Rosner and Ros Oberlyn (George Potvin). Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct....
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

Community Policy