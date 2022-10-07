ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Kimsey Eugene "Mr. Gene" McDonald

Mr. Kimsey Eugene "Mr. Gene" McDonald, age 76, of Sharpsburg, formerly of College Park, GA, passed away on Friday September 2, 2022 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born on May 8, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to the late Catherine Dollar Butler and Kimsey Eugene McDonald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Brock McDonald; brother, Tommy Conner; sister, Barbara Ann Wilde, sister, Johnnie Dollar.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
Police chase locks down CEC, Cougar Village

A vehicle pursuit and foot chase sent the Central Educational Center and Cougar Village at CEC into Code Yellow lockdown around midday Tuesday. Authorities said a deputy from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office was initiating a traffic stop when the driver pulled away and fled down MLK Jr. Drive toward CEC. The vehicle blew a tire during the pursuit and dashed into a back CEC parking lot with the deputy following closely behind.
NEWNAN, GA
Residents displaced in Westgate house fire

No one was injured after a house fire in the Westgate neighborhood. The incident occurred Monday afternoon when crews from the Newnan Fire Department were dispatched to Westgate Park Court. Upon arrival, crews spotted smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire started in a utility room at...
NEWNAN, GA
Josephine Carmela Thomas

Josephine Carmela Thomas was born in Latisana, Italy April 12, 1926, to the late Maria and Antonio Sbrugnera. She went home to be with her Lord on October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Thomas. They were married for 57 years. Her sister, Clara...
NEWNAN, GA
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star

ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Sells residency called into question by some voters

While some locals have complained informally that Grantville Councilman and candidate for reelection Jim Sells is not a resident of the city and therefore should not be in the race, Sells contends that he is a resident and has been for more than 20 years. The issue comes up every...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan man killed after walking in highway

Authorities have identified a Newnan man killed after walking in the middle of a dark road Friday evening. Eric Davis, 43, was struck and killed by a car after walking in the middle of Franklin Highway, according to Coweta County Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The incident occurred Friday evening when...
NEWNAN, GA
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE

