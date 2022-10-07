Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Kimsey Eugene "Mr. Gene" McDonald
Mr. Kimsey Eugene "Mr. Gene" McDonald, age 76, of Sharpsburg, formerly of College Park, GA, passed away on Friday September 2, 2022 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born on May 8, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to the late Catherine Dollar Butler and Kimsey Eugene McDonald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Brock McDonald; brother, Tommy Conner; sister, Barbara Ann Wilde, sister, Johnnie Dollar.
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Newnan Times-Herald
Police chase locks down CEC, Cougar Village
A vehicle pursuit and foot chase sent the Central Educational Center and Cougar Village at CEC into Code Yellow lockdown around midday Tuesday. Authorities said a deputy from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office was initiating a traffic stop when the driver pulled away and fled down MLK Jr. Drive toward CEC. The vehicle blew a tire during the pursuit and dashed into a back CEC parking lot with the deputy following closely behind.
Newnan Times-Herald
Residents displaced in Westgate house fire
No one was injured after a house fire in the Westgate neighborhood. The incident occurred Monday afternoon when crews from the Newnan Fire Department were dispatched to Westgate Park Court. Upon arrival, crews spotted smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire started in a utility room at...
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest warrants out for five Georgia women over fight at youth football game
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville issued arrest warrants last week for five women in relation to a fight that happened at a youth football game earlier this month. According to the Hogansville Police Department, the incident happened on the evening of Oct. 3 at Hogansville Elementary School. The...
WMAZ
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
Newnan Times-Herald
Josephine Carmela Thomas
Josephine Carmela Thomas was born in Latisana, Italy April 12, 1926, to the late Maria and Antonio Sbrugnera. She went home to be with her Lord on October 5th, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred W. Thomas. They were married for 57 years. Her sister, Clara...
WRDW-TV
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sells residency called into question by some voters
While some locals have complained informally that Grantville Councilman and candidate for reelection Jim Sells is not a resident of the city and therefore should not be in the race, Sells contends that he is a resident and has been for more than 20 years. The issue comes up every...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man killed after walking in highway
Authorities have identified a Newnan man killed after walking in the middle of a dark road Friday evening. Eric Davis, 43, was struck and killed by a car after walking in the middle of Franklin Highway, according to Coweta County Deputy Coroner Gary Stallings. The incident occurred Friday evening when...
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
10NEWS
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at Georgia school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
Police shoot Georgia man who they say pulled bow and arrow on them
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
Multiple suspects sought in deadly LaGrange shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man was shot to death in LaGrange Saturday morning and authorities are searching for multiple suspects. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. LaGrange police were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Carver Street and Brown Street for reports of...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this month
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new restaurant location in Georgia this month. Read on to learn more.
