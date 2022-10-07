ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Former Elmira couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
NORTH PORT, FL
NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week. New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday,...
TRAFFIC
License plate peeling? NY drivers can replace theirs for free

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — If your license plate is peeling off, the New York State DMV has a better alternative to duct tape. New York drivers can exchange any license plate that is peeling for free, but there’s a catch. Customers who want a free replacement are required to get a new plate number.
POLITICS
Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically helping New York State. “As these days...
UTICA, NY
Mostly sunny skies Tuesday

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV?WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 30s Monday night with mostly clear skies. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Clear skies remain throughout the night into Wednesday. Partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day there.
ENVIRONMENT

