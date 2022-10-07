Read full article on original website
Former Elmira couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WETM) – For Floridians, the last week of September 2022 saw unprecedented destruction at the hands of Hurricane Ian, but the effects touched close to home for people around the country. One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
Reactions to NY Labor Commissioner’s decision to change ‘Farm Overtime Threshold’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Towards the end of the summer, the New York Farm Laborers’ Wage Board made a recommendation to lower the overtime threshold. Ultimately, New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) Commissioner, Roberta Reardon, decided to change the farm overtime threshold over the next 10 years.
NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week. New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday,...
License plate peeling? NY drivers can replace theirs for free
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — If your license plate is peeling off, the New York State DMV has a better alternative to duct tape. New York drivers can exchange any license plate that is peeling for free, but there’s a catch. Customers who want a free replacement are required to get a new plate number.
Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically helping New York State. “As these days...
Health Department Launches Education Campaign to Encourage Flu and COVID Shots
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With children back in school and flu cases on the rise, the New York State Department of Health today launches its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children 6 months and older. “It’s...
Flu cases on the rise, NYDOH saying get the flu shot sooner than later
The New York Department of Health launching their annual campaign Saturday to remind New Yorkers to get their flu and COVID shots. News 10 spoke to Assembly member and pharmacist John McDonald to get the latest. This year, the DOH saying flu cases are on the rise earlier than previous...
Mostly sunny skies Tuesday
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV?WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the 30s Monday night with mostly clear skies. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the 60s with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Clear skies remain throughout the night into Wednesday. Partly sunny skies are expected throughout the day there.
