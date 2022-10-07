Save ahead of Black Friday with this ultimate gift guide: Shop Prime Day gift deals now!

Best holiday gifts 2022 Reviewed / Getty Images

The holiday shopping season has begun—(that's right, before Halloween !). With 2022's massive inflation rates, shopping early for the best holiday gifts makes a lot of sense, so you don't have to spend all your hard-earned cash at once scouring for what's left in stock. Plus, many gifts are on sale now ahead of Black Friday, during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, making it the perfect time to find the best deals on gifts this holiday season.

Here at Reviewed , we've got your back when it comes to finding the best gifts for everyone on your list. Our experts have rounded up (and tested many) of the best gifts on the market for your spouse , kids , best friends and even your pets . Whether they're obsessed with the latest tech , the outdoorsy type or someone who loves to cook , you'll find the perfect gift idea within our ultimate gift guide for anyone on your list below. On a budget? We've also curated awesome gifts under $25 . Go ahead, start shopping!

Best gifts for her

Best holiday gifts 2022 Reviewed / Getty Images

Best gifts for her Reviewed / Allbirds / iRobot / Brilliant Earth / Our Place / Parachute

Here are our top picks for the gifts she wants in 2022, including some of the best stuff we've tested, top-rated items and things our editors own, love and recommend.

Best gifts for him

Best holiday gifts 2022 Reviewed / Getty Images

Best gifts for him Reviewed / Meta Quest / Solo Stove / Audioengine / Apple

This year, show the special guy in your life you've been paying attention, and give him something he'll really love, whether he's into golfing, camping or fitness.

Best gifts for kids

Best holiday gifts 2022 Reviewed / Getty Images

Best gifts for kids Reviewed / Melissa & Doug

From the hottest new toys of 2022 to all-time favorites from years past, we have a great selection at a variety of price points. These are the best Christmas and holiday gifts for kids of all ages.

Best gifts for pets

Adorable holiday gifts for pets /Reviewed

If you consider your pet a member of the family, chances are you get them gifts for the holidays—we certainly do! Whether you’re looking for something small and inexpensive or want to go all-out for your dog or cat, we’ve got a wide range of amazing pet gifts to choose from.

Best gifts for every budget

Best holiday gifts 2022 Reviewed / Getty Images

These are the best gifts you can shop under $100. Reviewed

If you're looking for something special but have a budget in mind, you've come to the right place. Whether you're shopping for a luxury gift for your partner or a thoughtful, inexpensive gift for a friend, we've got the best gifts for every budget to consider this holiday season.

When does the holiday season begin?

The holiday season generally refers to the time between Thanksgiving in November through New Year's Day in January, when holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are observed. In 2022, Christmas Day is on Sunday, December 25 , Hanukkah begins on Sunday, December 18 and ends on Monday, December 26 , and Kwanzaa begins on Monday, December 26 and ends on Sunday, January 1 .

How much should you spend on a holiday gift?

Let's start off by saying, it's the thought that counts, right? Even so, those thoughts turn into dollars and according to the National Retail Federation , the average American spent about $1,000 on holiday gifts in 2021. Now, with inflation rates skyrocketing in 2022, we know it's important to consider your budget and score some excellent deals , which is why we've curated the best gifts for every budget, from luxury gifts to gifts under $10 .

Where are the best places to shop for holiday gifts?

Amazon is our go-to place to shop for all the best holiday gifts of 2022. You can shop for everything from toys and clothing to the brand new Apple Airpods Pro —and purchase them all in the same online cart.

If you're looking for something more specific, we're also obsessing over gifts this year at Nordstrom , Uncommon Goods , Walmart , Best Buy and lululemon . No matter what kind of gift your'e after, you're sure to find it at these top retailers.

