Mets vs. Padres: Game 1 time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch MLB wild card series Friday

The New York Mets became just the third team since 1995 to win 100 games and not finish as division champions, putting them in a best-of-three wild card series against the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs .

The winner of this series moves on to face the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

New York led the NL East by 10½ games and spent all but a few days of the season in first place until being swept by the Atlanta Braves in the final weekend of the series.

San Diego acquired 23-year-old superstar Juan Soto at the trade deadline but he struggled with his new team, finishing with a .236 average, six homers and 16 RBI in 52 games. The Padres won four of the six meetings against the Mets in the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know for Friday night's game at Citi Field

Time : 8:07 p.m. ET

: 8:07 p.m. ET TV channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream : WatchESPN.com

: WatchESPN.com Starting pitchers : RHP Yu Darvish, Padres vs. RHP Max Scherzer, Mets

: RHP Yu Darvish, Padres vs. RHP Max Scherzer, Mets Betting odds : SportsBookWire.usatoday.com

PUJOLS: Future Hall of Famer ready for his final postseason

PREDICTIONS: Who's going to win on wild-card weekend?

MLB PLAYOFFS: One question for every team in the wild card round

What time is Mets vs. Padres on Friday?

First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. at Citi Field in Queens.

What channel is Mets vs. Padres on?

Friday's game will air on ESPN.

How can I live stream Mets-Padres?

You can stream Friday afternoon's Game 1 on WatchESPN.com or on FuboTV.

Who are the Mets, Padres' starting pitchers for Game 1?

Right-hander Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego, coming off a better year than his first in San Diego. Darvish has a 5.18 ERA in seven career postseason starts with the Rangers, Dodgers and Cubs.

Prized free agent acquisition Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.29 ERA) starts for the Mets, his ninth trip the playoffs. A three-time Cy Young winner, the 37-year-old Scherzer has a 3.22 ERA in 128⅔ career postseason innings with the Tigers, Nationals and Dodgers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mets vs. Padres: Game 1 time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch MLB wild card series Friday