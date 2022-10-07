Walt Disney World kicks off HBCU Week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 5,000 high school students will join nearly 50 HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) representatives at Walt Disney World Resort this weekend.

The HBCU event will have bands marching down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom, a battle of the bands at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex along with a college fair, a live broadcast of ESPN’s First Take show featuring HBCU Week ambassador Stephen A. Smith and show host Molly Qerim, and several seminars for students.

Bethune Cookman is one of four universities participating in the parade at Magic Kingdom and competing in the Battle of the Bands.

The organization said that more than $10 million in scholarships are expected to be awarded, which would be a new record.

Since 2017, the company said it has offered more than 3,500 on-the-spot admissions along with more than $23 million in scholarships.

This is the first time in its five-year history that the HBCU Week Foundation is hosting its annual event at Walt Disney World Resort.

“This event is an ideal collaboration in that it highlights Disney’s commitment to supporting HBCUs and the mission of HBCU Week,” said Avis Lewis, vice president human resources, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks International. “We look forward to seeing students and parents from all over the Southeast enjoying this event and all the magic of Disney while they are here.”

Disney theme park admission and reservations are required for entry to Magic Kingdom Park for the HBCU Week band parade.

Tickets are also required for the Battle of the Bands at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

There is no admission charge for all other HBCU events.

