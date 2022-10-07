Read full article on original website
At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing. Trump claimed that Barack Obama moved “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton carted millions of records to a former car dealership in Arkansas, and that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them.” But National Archives staff, not the former presidents, transported records to these facilities for temporary storage, following security protocols in the process, NARA statements and Associated Press reporting show.
Stocks rise as investors await inflation, earnings updates
Stocks shook off an early stumble and rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, on pace to snap a four-day losing streak. The benchmark index fell as a much as 1.2% earlier after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears.
