At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing. Trump claimed that Barack Obama moved “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton carted millions of records to a former car dealership in Arkansas, and that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a former Chinese restaurant where they combined them.” But National Archives staff, not the former presidents, transported records to these facilities for temporary storage, following security protocols in the process, NARA statements and Associated Press reporting show.

NEVADA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO