Cumberland Furnace, TN

Comments / 11

Wrong is wrong
4d ago

Where is the justice for the lady that died. A slap on the wrist so they can do it to someone else. No excuse! The nerve of the judge. Murder is murder. Wow. Some folks can get away with anything.

Reply
10
John Williams
4d ago

Shouldnt that be something like felony neglect resulting in death or something like that with a 20 year mandatory sentence? Probation means absolutely nothing.

Reply
5
Emily Morehart
4d ago

No justice. So sad. This is terrible for any other future victims when they just give their abusers a slap on the wrist.

Reply
4
Comments / 0

Community Policy