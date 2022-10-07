ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Dr. Luke’s defamation trial against Kesha postponed to next summer

By Priscilla DeGregory, Elizabeth Rosner
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Dr. Luke’s defamation lawsuit against popstar Kesha has been postponed again, and is slated for next summer — nearly nine years after the case began.

During a court hearing held over video Friday, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Schecter said the trial would go forward on either June 26 or July 17. The judge told the lawyers to speak with their clients — neither was present at the hearing — before they finalized the date.

Dr. Luke — whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald — sued the “Tik Tok” singer in October 2014 claiming she defamed him when she accused him of drugging and raping her .  The pair have been locked in a fierce legal battle ever since.

Dr. Luke's defamation suit has been postponed again to the summer of 2023.
Getty Images
Dr. Luke sued Kesha in 2014 claiming she defamed him when she accused him of drugging and raping her.
FilmMagic
The pair have been locked in a bitter legal battle ever since.
GC Images

The case had been set for trial in October 2021 and was rescheduled for Feb. 20, 2023, but various rulings and appeals have since delayed the trial . Kesha currently has two appeals pending in the case.

The 35-year-old singer — whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert — also accused Luke, 49, of raping Katy Perry, which Perry later denied in a deposition . Schecter previously ruled Kesha should be liable for defamation for the Perry accusations.

