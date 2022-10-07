Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove SpringsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
Related
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy. On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway...
Police: Murder suspect apprehended by K-9 on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K-9 was able to apprehend a murder suspect after a deadly shooting last week on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Erik Rashard Allen, 34, has been arrested for murder. He has also been charged with two counts of possession of...
First Coast News
JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
JSO K-9 helps locate murder suspect in shooting death on Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday, Oct. 6 at around 9 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area near 10800 Harts Rd. after calls came in of a person shot. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Man charged in Jacksonville cold case rape from 1989, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story) A man has been charged with sexual battery in a cold case rape dating back to 1989, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Raney Richardson Sr, 68, was charged with sexual battery after an incident that...
Orange Park man arrested for shooting at vehicle along Blanding Boulevard, deputies say
An Orange Park man faces two counts of aggravated battery after shooting his weapon into a vehicle on Blanding Blvd.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Sunday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies said the man shot at another vehicle along Blanding Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Man stumbles across apparent inert hand grenade, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who on Monday was collecting scrap metal stumbled across what’s believed to be an inert hand grenade that he discovered near the side of a road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beltz, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
‘He was swinging at parents’: Police shoot man with ax outside Florida school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police shot a man outside of a Florida school after they said he was threatening people with an ax and trying to get inside the building. Police told WJAX that the suspect was on the campus of Ruth Upson Elementary in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon with an ax, and attempted to gain access to the school’s buildings.
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
Woman dead after hit while walking across Atlantic Blvd, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a woman is dead after she was hit trying to cross Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night. STORY: JSO investigates triple shooting at local motel that saw nearly 500 calls for service in one year. According to detectives, at approximately 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for murder after gunshot victim found in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, according to a release by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO said a man was found inside a home in the 10600 block of Ft. Caroline Road with gunshot wounds Friday....
Nassau County road rage shooting leads to two girls shot, both fathers in jail
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls were shot after a dangerous road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County, and their fathers were arrested in the case. Sheriff Bill Leeper said William Joseph Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia; and Frank Gillard Allisson, 43 of Callahan were involved in the incident while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 Saturday evening, initially coming from the Jacksonville area.
First Coast News
Update: New details on man who police say tried to enter Murray Hill elementary school with axe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new report was released Monday, revealing new details about the man shot by police after trying to enter an elementary school with an axe in the Murray Hill area on Friday. Court records provide more detail into the criminal past of 37-year-old Eric David Hurley.
Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
WMAZ
Two kids shot during Florida road rage incident, their fathers are charged with attempted murder, sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in separate vehicles on U.S. 1 in Callahan just after 6 p.m. Their injuries were the result of their fathers shooting at each other during a road rage incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Monday during a news conference.
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0