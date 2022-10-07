ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy. On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested for 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Nassau County road rage shooting leads to two girls shot, both fathers in jail

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two girls were shot after a dangerous road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County, and their fathers were arrested in the case. Sheriff Bill Leeper said William Joseph Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia; and Frank Gillard Allisson, 43 of Callahan were involved in the incident while traveling northbound on U.S. Route 1 Saturday evening, initially coming from the Jacksonville area.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed crossing Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman crossing Atlantic Boulevard Sunday night was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Jacksonville police. The victim was crossing in 2500 block when she was struck by a Chrysler 300 that was traveling eastbound, police said. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The victim's identity has not been released.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning shooting leaves young victim injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Monument and McCormick in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. JSO states that the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WMAZ

Two kids shot during Florida road rage incident, their fathers are charged with attempted murder, sheriff says

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in separate vehicles on U.S. 1 in Callahan just after 6 p.m. Their injuries were the result of their fathers shooting at each other during a road rage incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Monday during a news conference.
CALLAHAN, FL
