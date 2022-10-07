ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Division of labor shifting with Kenny Pickett at quarterback

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBUxm_0iQLh9zD00

Sunday marks the beginning of a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will get his first start against the Buffalo Bills and everyone hopes he can be a true replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. The transition won’t be easy but in just two quarters we learned a lot about what Pickett is like as a player.

One thing we have already seen and hopefully will continue to see from Pickett is how he approaches division of labor.

The Steelers have a long list of talented skill players and there are only so many reps to go around. But it didn’t take long for Pickett to figure out who his guys are and it’s a shift from when Mitch Trubisky was in the lineup.

Pickett quickly made it clear he wants to get the football to wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Both players had been grossly underused earlier in the season, especially Pickens.

The reality is no matter what, there are going to be players unhappy with their lack of targets in a given week. With three starter-quality receivers, a huge pass-catching tight end and an excellent receiving running back, someone is always going to be left out. Probably more like three someones. But Pickett could be great if he stays on his current path of feeling the football to Freiermuth and Pickens.

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#American Football#Nfl#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Blowout Loss

The Buffalo Bills obliterated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's 38-3 win. Safe to say, Mike Tomlin was not pleased with his team's performance. Per WTAE's Emily Giangreco, the Steelers head coach did not take kindly to getting asked if he was satisfied with their effort. "Satisfied with the effort? We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sam Ponder's Outfit Sunday

FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer isn't the only notable football figure going viral for his outfit choices this weekend. ESPN "Sunday NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder is trending on social media for her outfit this weekend. Unlike Meyer, though, Ponder is being praised for her choice. Ponder showed off...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers G James Daniels steps up for Kenny Pickett after blown call

You love to see it. You really do. Late in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, the Steelers were down big but still playing hard. On one particular play, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett scrambled for a nice game and slid at the end. But as Pickett went down, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went in low and drilled Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy