McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing for...
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of "Make American Great Again" candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results. With less...
Shooting outside NY GOP governor nominee's home sharpens debate over crime and guns
A shooting that wounded two teenagers on the property of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was a disturbing development in a campaign that has seen him hammer Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over public safety and a controversial bail reform law enacted more than three years ago.
Exclusive: McConnell ignores Trump's attacks and says 'I have the votes' in quest to make history
It's become a throwaway line at former President Donald Trump's campaign rallies: GOP senators must boot Mitch McConnell from the leadership position he's held longer than any Republican in American history. But McConnell has a message. "I have the votes," the Senate GOP leader said bluntly, indicating he's locked down...
Bolduc raises unsubstantiated possibility of 2022 election impropriety ahead of New Hampshire Senate contest
New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the unsubstantiated prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday. Bolduc's comments highlight the fine line he is...
Democrats won't get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country -- candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states. To these candidates, American democracy itself...
GOP surrogates to rally for Georgia's Herschel Walker in show of unyielding national party support
The Republican cavalry is riding into Georgia on Tuesday for Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign was rocked last week by allegations the former football star -- who supports a national abortion ban without exceptions -- twice asked an ex-girlfriend to have the procedure and paid for it on the occasion she did.
Newly released emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-Lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Harrison, Trump's former assistant for operations, was asked to affirm that everything...
Trump lawyer Christina Bobb spoke with federal investigators, source says
Christina Bobb -- the Trump attorney who signed a letter earlier this year inaccurately attesting that all classified material had been returned following a "diligent search" of Mar-a-Lago -- spoke with federal investigators in recent days, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobb, who is still representing former...
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject former President Donald Trump's request that it intervene in the dispute over classified documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Calling the records "extraordinarily sensitive," the Justice Department said the Supreme Court should let stand a federal appeals...
FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million to prove dossier claims, senior FBI analyst testifies
Shortly before the 2016 election, the FBI offered retired British spy Christopher Steele "up to $1 million" to prove the explosive allegations in his dossier about Donald Trump, a senior FBI analyst testified Tuesday. The cash offer was made during an overseas October 2016 meeting between Steele and several top...
Fact check: National Archives debunks Trump's false claim about Bush documents
First, former President Donald Trump tried a false claim about the document-handling practices of former President Barack Obama. Now, Trump is making the same false claim about other former presidents. In August, after the FBI recovered classified documents and numerous other presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and resort in...
Final expected trial of Durham investigation returns spotlight to flawed Trump-Russia dossier
The final expected trial of special counsel John Durham's inquiry begins Tuesday and will focus on the infamous "Steele dossier," which roiled US politics after the 2016 election, fueled the FBI probe of potential Trump-Russia collusion and continues to be cited by former President Donald Trump as proof of a grand conspiracy to destroy his political career.
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to have Venezuelan migrants apply to arrive at US ports of entry, like an airport, instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border, if they have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid...
Top Democratic super PAC to air ads on animal cruelty accusations against Oz
Senate Majority PAC, the top outside group looking to keep the legislative chamber in Democratic control, will begin spending millions on Tuesday airing an ad that emotionally attacks Pennsylvania Republican nominee Mehmet Oz over allegations that medical studies he oversaw led to animal abuse. The ads come as polls have...
Shooting outside NY GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Zeldin's home injures 2; family unhurt
A shooting on the Shirley, New York, property of Rep. Lee Zeldin on Sunday left two injured, the congressman and Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a statement. Zeldin's family was unhurt. "My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and...
Washington Post: Woman says she had to push Herschel Walker to pay for abortion he wanted her to have
The woman who previously said she had an abortion paid for by Herschel Walker, the GOP Senate nominee in Georgia, said she had to repeatedly push him to fund the 2009 procedure that she said he wanted her to have, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. The woman told the Post...
Biden promises Ukraine 'advanced air defense systems' after Russian missile strikes
President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday after a deluge of Russian missiles targeted cities across Ukraine, condemning the strikes and pledging continued US security assistance "including advanced air defense systems." During the call, a White House statement said, Biden "expressed his condemnation of Russia's missile...
White House says Biden will work with Congress to 're-evaluate' relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US' relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day," National Security Council coordinator for...
