ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year

AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police, EMS give safety tips for Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that Austin City Limits (ACL) brings a lot of people to Austin, and with the surge of people comes concerns for safety. With the huge influx of visitors and residents flocking to Zilker Park this weekend, the main concern is driving around the park in either a car, scooter or bicycle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond

AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer. In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely.
HORNSBY BEND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KVUE

California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooters#Tips#Austin City Limits#City Planning#Lifehacks#Construction Maintenance#Cdc
KVUE

Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year

AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office

AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options. The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KVUE

Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige

AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Students register to vote ahead of looming deadline

AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marks the last day Texans can register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. At college campuses across the state, students are registering to participate in democracy, some for the first time. "It's my first year voting," said Damian Langford, who turned 18 in April...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy