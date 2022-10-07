Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year
AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
Police, EMS give safety tips for Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that Austin City Limits (ACL) brings a lot of people to Austin, and with the surge of people comes concerns for safety. With the huge influx of visitors and residents flocking to Zilker Park this weekend, the main concern is driving around the park in either a car, scooter or bicycle.
'Mud' the owl returned to Hornsby Bend after getting stuck in pond
AUSTIN, Texas — "Mud" the owl has been returned to Hornsby Bend after finding itself stuck in the mud and needing rehabilitation this summer. In early August 2022, the Austin Water and Animal Control teams discovered an owl that was stuck in mud in the Hornsby Bend Biosolids Management Plant. The great horned owl was found in Pond 1W, and crews were able to rescue and remove the owl safely.
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blink-182 coming to Austin's Moody Center next year
AUSTIN, Texas — It's a good day for fans to be happy about "All the Small Things" because Blink-182 is reuniting and coming to Austin in July 2023. The infamous pop-punk band from the early 2000s is releasing a new single on Friday – their first in a decade. In addition to that, the band will be releasing a full album with a world tour, according to a video they posted on their Instagram page.
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
KVUE
Voter registration open until midnight Tuesday at Travis County Clerk Office
AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in Texas for the November elections, and some locations in Austin are providing late-night options. The Travis County Clerk Office at 5501 Airport Blvd., the previous site of the main tax office, will be open until midnight for those needing last-minute registration before the deadline.
Austin City Council to vote on increasing tenant rights and education on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council will vote on two pressing tenant rights topics, codifying an ordinance to include the right to organize without retaliation from landlords and creating a renters' rights program. "Renters do not have a lot of rights in Texas," said Councilmember Vanessa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mr. Gatti's: 53 years of pizza pie prestige
AUSTIN, Texas — In October, Texas-born and raised Mr. Gatti’s Pizza will celebrate 53 years of serving up pizza pies in Central Texas. The two longest-standing franchise owners are now rebranding the shop's name back to it’s 1969 roots and growing their Austin footprint. Mr. Gatti's Pizza...
Some businesses evacuated, traffic closed after gas line struck in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses were evacuated and traffic was closed in both directions after a gas line was struck in southeast Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St., the Austin Fire Department said. A 6-inch gas line was struck by...
KVUE
Students register to vote ahead of looming deadline
AUSTIN, Texas — Tuesday marks the last day Texans can register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. At college campuses across the state, students are registering to participate in democracy, some for the first time. "It's my first year voting," said Damian Langford, who turned 18 in April...
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
KVUE
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from the city council is helping with at least one of those problems.
KVUE
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
Rockdale ISD campuses placed on 'secure lockout' after student sends threat
ROCKDALE, Texas — All campuses at Rockdale ISD were placed on “secure lockout” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after a student at Rockdale Junior High reportedly sent a threat during lunch. The district said the student used AirDrop to send an image of a threat to several other...
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0