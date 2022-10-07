ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pardons, descheduling and the DEA: Making sense of Biden's weed actions

By Mona Zhang
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QsOe_0iQLeWLk00
President Joe Biden long cast himself as a drug warrior during his time in the Senate. | Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

President Joe Biden’s mass pardon Thursday of thousands of cannabis offenders and push to review marijuana’s status under federal law is potentially the biggest shift in federal policy in more than half a century.

The move is particularly striking for the former senator who was instrumental in ratcheting up drug-related incarceration in the 1990s, and whose administration has punished employees for marijuana use .

But some cannabis advocates question whether the sweeping pre-election decision will actually accomplish much.

“This is a really major change of pace for him [on cannabis policy],” said David Holland, an attorney at Prince Lobel Tye in New York who has worked on clemency applications for federal marijuana prisoners and a petition to move cannabis to a less restrictive category. But “this is so small in the world of restorative justice in cannabis.”

Here’s a look at what Biden’s executive actions do — and don’t do — and what it could mean for America’s burgeoning multi-billion-dollar marijuana markets.


Video link

Biden’s drug policy evolution

Biden long cast himself as a drug warrior during his time in the Senate. In 1989, he criticized George H.W. Bush’s anti-drug plan as “not tough enough .”

He then went on to play an instrumental role in the 1994 crime bill that helped dramatically increase incarceration rates for drug offenses in America. It included sentencing provisions like the three-strikes rule that state governments also adopted, which had a big impact on drug incarceration rates, including for marijuana offenses.

That history followed Biden into his campaign for president, which Democratic primary opponents latched onto as an indication that he was out of step with the American public.

During the campaign, Biden said he supported moving marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule II in the Controlled Substances Act. But he also said he supported decriminalizing marijuana use, which advocates expressed confusion over — given that cocaine is a Schedule II substance and still very much criminalized.

The Biden administration also infuriated cannabis advocates last year when the Daily Beast reported that “dozens” of young White House staffers had been suspended, asked to resign or placed in a remote work program after admitting to prior marijuana use.


Who gets a pardon?

While presidents have the power to grant pardons and clemency through the U.S. Constitution, the type of blanket pardon Biden used is not very common.

President Gerald Ford issued blanket amnesty in 1974 to Vietnam War deserters. And in 1977, President Jimmy Carter granted unconditional pardons to hundreds of thousands of Vietnam War draft dodgers.

Biden’s action is limited to people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, which a senior administration official estimated will affect about 6,500 people.

But the vast majority of people who have been negatively affected by federal marijuana enforcement are those who were convicted of more serious crimes, like trafficking and distribution. While Biden has said that no one should be locked up for using marijuana, there are few people — if any — currently incarcerated solely for a federal marijuana possession charge.

The vast majority of people locked up for marijuana possession were convicted at the state level. Biden’s order also calls on governors to issue pardons for state marijuana possession offenses, but the president has no authority to compel them to act. Many states that have legalized marijuana have already taken steps to scrap old convictions for marijuana crimes. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker , for example, issued pardons for more than 11,000 marijuana-related convictions at the end of 2019.


How would Biden’s action impact those who receive pardons?

People with criminal records also often face discrimination when it comes to accessing housing, jobs or educational opportunities. “This pardon will help relieve those collateral consequences,” the senior administration official said.

But advocates question whether that’s true.

“A pardon still leaves all the [criminal] records intact,” said Craig Cesal, who served 19 years in federal prison for marijuana-related crimes and now advocates for other people with cannabis convictions. He was granted clemency last year.

Their record could still hurt employment opportunities, Cesal explained, like getting approval to transport hazardous materials under a commercial driver's license.

Biden has directed Attorney General Merrick Garland to develop an administrative process to issue certificates of pardon to those eligible, according to the senior official.

But that isn’t exactly an easy lift. There is no central database of federal marijuana offenders. State and local prosecutors have also run into trouble trying to automatically expunge cannabis-related criminal records.

Can Biden unilaterally loosen federal restrictions on marijuana?

No. Biden instructed the attorney general and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to start the process of reviewing marijuana’s status under federal law.

There are two other ways the federal government could decriminalize marijuana. Congress could pass a law doing so since it created the Controlled Substances Act, where marijuana is classified as Schedule I, defined as having no medical use and high potential for abuse. Heroin and LSD are also Schedule I drugs. In addition, a citizen can petition the Drug Enforcement Administration to review marijuana’s scheduling.

While Biden can ask the attorney general to start the review, his power to dictate the details is severely limited. Now, the Food and Drug Administration and DEA will decide how to proceed.


What’s the rescheduling or descheduling process?

When the agency heads initiate the review process, the task is delegated to the DEA and FDA.

The FDA’s role is to go through a scientific and medical analysis and to make a recommendation on scheduling to the DEA. The agency’s determination hinges on three factors: currently accepted medical use, the potential for abuse, and a drug’s addictive tendencies, explained Shane Pennington, an attorney at Vicente Sederberg who has been litigating challenges against DEA's marijuana classification for several years.

While alcohol and tobacco certainly have abuse potential, those drugs have statutory exemptions from the CSA.

“On matters of science and medical issues — the FDA view trumps DEA,” Pennington said.

But the DEA has discretion to overrule the FDA’s recommendation in certain situations, including whether it thinks a scheduling decision might run afoul of international drug treaties.


What happens next?

If the DEA and FDA do decide there is enough scientific evidence to warrant a change in marijuana’s federal status, pro-legalization advocates worry that the drug may be moved to Schedule II or Schedule III, instead of being removed from the CSA entirely.

That could potentially jeopardize existing state-regulated marijuana markets, because it would put marijuana in the purview of FDA drug regulations. Existing Schedule II drugs include cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, while Schedule III drugs include ketamine and anabolic steroids.

“Biden is trying to signal what is going to be a paradigm shift and policy shift at the White House in the next two years,” Holland said.

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.

"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gerald Ford
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Medical Marijuana#Pardons#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#Senate
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
266K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy