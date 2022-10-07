ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night. Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center. The event is Tuesday...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Hay Creek 4H Club grows and donates 40,000 pounds of potatoes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What would you do with 40,000 pounds of potatoes? Hay Creek 4H Club grew and then donated that many spuds to food pantries around the community. The Dream Center in Bismarck was one of those recipients. They estimated they received a couple thousand pounds of potatoes, and they flew off the shelves.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Simle Students make massive donation to Bismarck Cancer Center

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 6th-grade classes at Simle Middle School have been learning about community leadership — and there’s no better way to show off what they’ve learned than giving back to Bismarck. According to a press release from Bismarck Public Schools, the students have collected gently-used books and puzzles to donate to the Bismarck […]
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

‘Picklicious Contest’ brings in a variety of food

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local farmers market hosted a food contest unlike any other Saturday. If you could pickle it, you could enter it into the Picklicious contest at the Minot Farmers Market. All were welcomed to enter into this inaugural contest, events like these are put on...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Entertainment
Bismarck, ND
Entertainment
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosting ‘Barktober’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a full month of “Barktober” events in October. The events will include lower adoption fees, a chance for adopters to enter raffles to win gift baskets, a BINGO-themed adoption night, rock-paper-scissors adoptions, and a “reverse Trick-or-Treat” event for the dogs.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Mandan educators receive grant money to enhance learning

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators gift their students with knowledge every day, and this year they’re receiving a gift to help enhance their classrooms. Teachers like Monica Klein consider their classrooms to be their second homes, so the Gallons of Gratitude funds of $140 will help her treat her students to more fun in the classroom.
MANDAN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Photography#1850s#Taube Art Museum#The Taube Museum Of Art
KFYR-TV

Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In summer of 2021 penguin lovers flocked to the Dakota Zoo for the opening of it’s new African penguin exhibit. Now in 2022 there is another penguin surprise in store. They have three new female penguins that are currently in quarantine, but soon they will...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
KFYR-TV

Soup Café sees increase due to inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first killing frost of the season approaches this week, it’s also a reminder of North Dakota winters around the corner. As the temperatures drop there’s a rise in need for homeless shelter beds and a hot meal. Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café has...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot Public Schools faces busing issues

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Public Schools is facing a number of issues when it comes to getting kids from home to school and back again. Buses stand ready to carry students, but those in charge say Minot Public Schools barely has enough drivers to make ends meet. “It gets...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy