Minot State alum’s photography on display at Northwest Arts Center
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot State alum is having her art on display, and you can meet the artist Tuesday night. Award-winning photographer and author Rosanne Olson will meet with guests at a special opening reception for her artwork at the Northwest Arts Center. The event is Tuesday...
Hay Creek 4H Club grows and donates 40,000 pounds of potatoes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What would you do with 40,000 pounds of potatoes? Hay Creek 4H Club grew and then donated that many spuds to food pantries around the community. The Dream Center in Bismarck was one of those recipients. They estimated they received a couple thousand pounds of potatoes, and they flew off the shelves.
Simle Students make massive donation to Bismarck Cancer Center
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — 6th-grade classes at Simle Middle School have been learning about community leadership — and there’s no better way to show off what they’ve learned than giving back to Bismarck. According to a press release from Bismarck Public Schools, the students have collected gently-used books and puzzles to donate to the Bismarck […]
‘Picklicious Contest’ brings in a variety of food
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A local farmers market hosted a food contest unlike any other Saturday. If you could pickle it, you could enter it into the Picklicious contest at the Minot Farmers Market. All were welcomed to enter into this inaugural contest, events like these are put on...
Souris Valley Animal Shelter hosting ‘Barktober’
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Souris Valley Animal Shelter will be hosting a full month of “Barktober” events in October. The events will include lower adoption fees, a chance for adopters to enter raffles to win gift baskets, a BINGO-themed adoption night, rock-paper-scissors adoptions, and a “reverse Trick-or-Treat” event for the dogs.
Mandan educators receive grant money to enhance learning
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Educators gift their students with knowledge every day, and this year they’re receiving a gift to help enhance their classrooms. Teachers like Monica Klein consider their classrooms to be their second homes, so the Gallons of Gratitude funds of $140 will help her treat her students to more fun in the classroom.
Minot groups honored for efforts on intermodal facility, downtown revitalization
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Two Minot organizations are being recognized for their work on major economic projects in the area. The Minot Area Chamber EDC was presented the EDND Economic Development Project of the Year for 2022, for its work on developing Minot’s Intermodal Facility. Aksal Group was presented...
Flying high: One Bismarck elementary school receives a special flag
The Blue Ribbon School award goes to public and private schools across the U.S. that display overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
This is for friends and fans to participate in the memories.
5 Ghost Towns That Are About 50 Miles From Bismarck
In the spirit of the season, let's dig a little deeper on 5 ghost towns.
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In summer of 2021 penguin lovers flocked to the Dakota Zoo for the opening of it’s new African penguin exhibit. Now in 2022 there is another penguin surprise in store. They have three new female penguins that are currently in quarantine, but soon they will...
White Shield man delivers 10,000th bag of popcorn in honor of parents who have lost children
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. – You’ve heard the saying “North Dakota nice.”. If there’s anyone who epitomizes that phrase, it might just be Jerry Zimmerman. The White Shield man has been popping up perfect bags of popcorn in his basement since 2017. He was about 6,500 bags...
Soup Café sees increase due to inflation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first killing frost of the season approaches this week, it’s also a reminder of North Dakota winters around the corner. As the temperatures drop there’s a rise in need for homeless shelter beds and a hot meal. Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café has...
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
The store that specializes in all things fancy will be closing by the end of the month.
Minot Public Schools faces busing issues
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Public Schools is facing a number of issues when it comes to getting kids from home to school and back again. Buses stand ready to carry students, but those in charge say Minot Public Schools barely has enough drivers to make ends meet. “It gets...
In Bismarck - Literally A "Coat Off A Man's Back" For A Stranger
"...what it means to be a North Dakotan....What it means to be human"
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/11 at 7 p.m.): Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads have finished operations for the night and will resume Wednesday morning. All roadways have been reopened, but residents who were evacuated will not be able to return home. UPDATE (10/11 at 2 p.m.): 32nd Avenue West...
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck UPS driver is being called a hero for saving a couple following a traffic accident. Ken Oakes said he was delivering packages last week near Almont when he found a car crash with a woman lying on her back on the center console. Ken is an Amy veteran and says his training kicked in when he came upon the scene of the accident.
‘Team B’ dock diving dogs from Burlington, ND back in Iowa for world championships
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KMOT) – Some high-flying dogs from the Minot area have returned to Iowa this week for the world dock-diving championships. Boston, Bentley, and Bailey, a trio of golden retrievers who are part of “Team B,” are in Dubuque, Iowa, for this year’s competition. The...
Crime scene, interviews focus of Pt. 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ Anita Knutson case
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The discussion is continuing this week on the “Cold Justice” investigation into the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson, after the explosive second episode that aired this past weekend. In Part Two of the show’s 100th episode Saturday, the investigators visited...
