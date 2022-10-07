ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMTCw

Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division

PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
PAW PAW, MI
WWMTCw

Black Voters Matter encourages WMU students to vote

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A statewide tour bus rolled into Western Michigan University's campus Tuesday, encouraging students to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. Black Voters Matter, a national voting rights organization, hoped to mobilize Black voters before...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo youth asks questions to Michigan House, Senate candidates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People in Kalamazoo as young as 14 and up to 24 years old discussed issues that are top-of-mind with Michigan House and Senate candidates. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The Kalamazoo Youth Development Network hosted the youth forum at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Beaumont, Spectrum Health form under new name: Corewell Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health formed in February 2022, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The duo has a new name: Corewell Health, leaders announced Tuesday. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health," President & CEO Tina Freese...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Autonomous electric vehicle donation launches new research at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The donation of the autonomous Aurrigo Auto-Pod will put Western Michigan University students and faculty in the driver's seat for years to come. The four-seater electric vehicle is give students an edge on electric vehicle research within Western's Energy Efficient and Autonomous Vehicle Lab, according to the university.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room

PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo bus driver cited for careless driving after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public School bus driver has been cited in a crash after her bus ended up in a ditch. The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was cited with careless driving, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary students were on-board...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
KALAMAZOO, MI

