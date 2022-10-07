ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrishell Stause had one question for biological dad on their first meeting

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell is the latest celebrity to guest star in an episode of Bling Empire. The cast learns the popular realtor is actually one-quarter Japanese as she sits down to eat dinner with them. Chrishell Stause then reveals she is set to meet her biological father for the first time.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ironically has its viewers asking who Tig Notaro is

ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, September 9, with three new celebrities vying to win money for a charity of their choice. Episode three featured Nikki Glaser, Tig Notaro and Thomas Lennon as they had their hand at bagging the most amount of money for their charity.
The mole: From fitness coach to a pilot, how Joi Schweitzer accomplished her goals

Netflix’s The Mole has become one of the most-watched reality shows. Amid this, people have been obsessed with Joi Schweitzer who is in the race to win $1 million. 12 strangers have come together in the hope of taking home big prize money. While it might seem easy, things get complicated when everyone gets to meet each other.
Most Netflix fans agree with theory that Joi is The Mole 2022

As 12 strangers compete to leave with the $1M prize on Netflix’s The Mole, the original 2001 show which has now returned to screens 21 years later, there’s one person who is actually a ‘mole’… Who is it?. Viewers already have their theories on the...
