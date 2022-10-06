ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoshone County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'

The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
theworldisabook.com

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoshone, ID
County
Shoshone County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Shoshone County, ID
Crime & Safety
Coeur d'Alene Press

State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution

COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan

HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fees half off on Pet Adoption Day

COEUR d’ALENE — Locals will remember it all started with Toyota Yoda in the mid-'80s. Doug Parker brought his blocky bull terrier to appear in commercials by his side and the rest is history. “No one had dogs in commercials back then and we wanted to do something...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Missing Man#The Kootenai County Sar#The Civil Air Patrol#Kootenai Sar#Scso#Kcso
uiargonaut.com

Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote

Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

New pastor on the block

The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: An open letter to the community

I’m proud to have served North Idaho College these last six months as I believe it was my civic duty to work on issues affecting our community college. It also included challenges that I believe were unnecessarily detrimental. It is important to set the record straight regarding the slanderous disinformation swirling around North Idaho College.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
uiargonaut.com

In support of faculty, ASUI passes resolution against Idaho abortion act

Senators found importance in the ability to discuss sensitive topics freely. After hearing faculty’s frustrations and seeing the University of Idaho in the news the past few weeks, ASUI passed a resolution against the No Public Funds for Abortion Act. This all comes after a memo that was sent out by UI’s General Council, as well as a follow-up by President Scott Green.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy