Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Get to know the 'Lioness of Idaho'
The League of Women Voters of Kootenai County will present a reading by Mike Bullard from his 2013 book “Lioness of Idaho: Louise Shadduck and the Power of Polite.”. The reading will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 Front Ave.
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
Coeur d'Alene Press
State declines to proceed with People's Pen prosecution
COEUR d’ALENE — After investigating allegations that a publication called the People’s Pen violated Idaho campaign finance laws, the Secretary of State’s Office has declined to proceed with prosecution at this time. The investigation was launched last spring after North Idaho resident Sandy Patano filed a...
KXLY
Winds arrive Monday to blow away the haze – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re getting tired of the smoke and haze, a change in the weather should bring some relief. A storm system will pass just to the north of us on Monday evening. It won’t bring us rain, but it should bring us some gusty winds.
City of Hayden to unveil new intersection improvement plan
HAYDEN, Idaho — The city of Hayden is taking steps to encourage public comments that will help shape decision-making for a planned intersection improvement at Hayden Avenue and Ramsey Road, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A public hearing will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m....
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fees half off on Pet Adoption Day
COEUR d’ALENE — Locals will remember it all started with Toyota Yoda in the mid-'80s. Doug Parker brought his blocky bull terrier to appear in commercials by his side and the rest is history. “No one had dogs in commercials back then and we wanted to do something...
uiargonaut.com
Moscow community turns out for Roe the Vote
Over 200 people gather at East City Park to speak about the Idaho's legislature abortion ban. At noon in East City Park, it looked like any other weekend. A family barbeque in one corner, a group of teenagers playing volleyball in the sand pit and children on the playground. However, this past Saturday, an hour later, there was a protest.
Coeur d'Alene Press
New pastor on the block
The new pastor at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Coeur d'Alene gave his first Sunday sermon Sept. 18. “We have just always felt a draw to communities that are vibrant, active and exciting, and Coeur d’Alene is certainly one of those," McLane Stone said, seated in his office on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: An open letter to the community
I’m proud to have served North Idaho College these last six months as I believe it was my civic duty to work on issues affecting our community college. It also included challenges that I believe were unnecessarily detrimental. It is important to set the record straight regarding the slanderous disinformation swirling around North Idaho College.
uiargonaut.com
In support of faculty, ASUI passes resolution against Idaho abortion act
Senators found importance in the ability to discuss sensitive topics freely. After hearing faculty’s frustrations and seeing the University of Idaho in the news the past few weeks, ASUI passed a resolution against the No Public Funds for Abortion Act. This all comes after a memo that was sent out by UI’s General Council, as well as a follow-up by President Scott Green.
