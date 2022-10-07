Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Ex-Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested after allegedly hitting 10-year-old son
Former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday over allegations striking his 10-year-old son when the pair was together at LaGuardia airport in New York. According to the report from the New York Post, Gordon was expecting to board on a flight to Chicago that evening before...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole
Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof
The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
Danilo Gallinari isn’t ruling out Celtics return this season after ACL tear
"My feelings were that something big [was] happening in my knee." Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari knew he was in trouble right away. Playing for the Italian national team this summer, Gallinari suffered a non-contact injury. Initially, team trainers diagnosed it as a torn meniscus, but Gallinari wasn’t convinced. Sure enough, his injury was soon amended: He had torn his ACL for a second time after first suffering the injury in 2012-13.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors
Despite all the drama he’s brought upon the Golden State Warriors of late, there’s still no denying that Draymond Green still remains to be one of the most important players on the roster right now. The Dubs need him for their title defense this coming season, and in spite of his recent fight with Jordan […] The post Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters
When it comes to the true contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely been written off next season. But at least one of LeBron James former teammates believes most people are sleeping on them too much. Iman Shumpert, who played with LeBron on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title team, was vocal on a recent appearance […] The post LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd reveals Luka Doncic’s strong reaction to Reggie Miller’s ‘too heavy’ criticism
So much has been made about Luka Doncic’s offseason body transformation. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has long been criticized for his weight, and it is clear that Luka took all of that very seriously this summer. The results have been staggering for the Mavs guard. Dallas head coach Jason...
Steve Kerr clarifies Andre Iguodala’s status for regular season opener vs. Lakers
It’s no secret that Andre Iguodala had basically retired before being coaxed back into playing one more season with the Golden State Warriors less than a week before training camp tipped off in late September. As a result, it should come as no surprise that the 38-year-old will start his NBA swan song wearing street […] The post Steve Kerr clarifies Andre Iguodala’s status for regular season opener vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight
Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley guested on Draymond Green’s podcast hours before the Golden State Warriors veteran ended up punching Jordan Poole during practice. Beverley came in late for his guest appearance on the podcast and he had another engagement afterward. As it turns out, the fact that Pat Bev was rushing throughout […] The post ‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic issues bold challenge to himself amid MVP talks
Luka Doncic has heard all the MVP conversations involving his name, and while he appreciates it, the Dallas Mavericks star knows very well he needs to put in the work. In an interview with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic was asked about being in the MVP conversation again–which has been the case ever since his second year in the league when he fully took over the Mavs.
Bryce Harper shouts out Phillies’ ‘all fight’ mentality after upsetting Braves in Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies upset the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS in a competitive 7-6 ball game. Bryce Harper commented on the Phillies hard-nosed mentality following the game, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter. “All fight,” Harper said in reference to the Phillies ability to comeback in games. “It’s all we do. You […] The post Bryce Harper shouts out Phillies’ ‘all fight’ mentality after upsetting Braves in Game 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s the price of doing business’: Warriors slammed by ex-NBA vet over mishandling Draymond Green situation
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a clear decision on the fate of Draymond Green. With that decision still in limbo, at least one veteran voice believe that was a mistake on their part. Longtime NBA vet Raja Bell was brutally honest during his Real Ones podcast with...
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is no stranger to physicality, but even he thought Draymond Green took it too far when he struck Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors morning practice. The long-time Celtic was asked about the Golden State brawl and remarked that it wasn’t out of the ordinary. Tempers flare in the […] The post Celtics star Marcus Smart gets 100% honest on Draymond Green punch on Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Green fires back at ‘mfs that never played’ criticizing his game
Houston Rockets’ young star Jalen Green fired back at his critics that never played basketball on his Twitter account. “it be the mfs that never played basketball in they life to sit there and talk bout someone’s game,” Green tweeted. It is unclear what specific criticism he is responding to. There was a recent video […] The post Jalen Green fires back at ‘mfs that never played’ criticizing his game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paolo Banchero’s true feelings on adjustment from college to NBA
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is already getting used to the NBA after a fantastic season at Duke, where he ended up being the number one overall pick in the 2022 draft. One of the reasons Banchero was top dog is because of his versatile skill set and physicality. While he’s going through some learning […] The post Paolo Banchero’s true feelings on adjustment from college to NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
