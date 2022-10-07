Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Are Dating: Inside Their ‘Cuddled Up’ Outing in New York
It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Real Housewives of Miami personality, 48, and Michael Jordan’s son, 31. “They are trying […]
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
Draymond Green Reveals His True Opinion On Jordan Poole
Draymond Green still likes Jordan Poole even though there was an incident between the two earlier this week. On Wednesday, Green punched Poole during practice and the video of the incident ended up being leaked on Friday. That led to Green apologizing to the team on Thursday before practice. He...
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Al Horford shares first impression of Blake Griffin with Celtics
It remains to be seen what kind of impact Blake Griffin has on the court, but his presence already seems to be a positive for the Boston Celtics locker room. Less than two weeks into his C's tenure, Griffin has wasted no time ingratiating himself with the team. Veteran big man Al Horford made it clear he's happy to have the six-time All-Star on board.
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Today's Talker: Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole during Warriors practice
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is taking time away indefinitely after punching teammate and Milwaukee native Jordan Poole during Golden State's Wednesday practice.
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
