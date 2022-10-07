Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Jets troll Dolphins with hilarious tweet after Week 5 win
The New York Jets added insult to injury following their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. With their 40-17 victory, the Jets leapfrogged the Dolphins for second place in the AFC East. They rubbed salt in Miami's wound with a tweet trolling their division rival. Well played. For context,...
Injury updates after Dolphins play without top CB, lose top offensive lineman in loss to Jets
Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who has been dealing with an injury to his groin muscles, was inactive for the team’s 40-17 road loss to the New York Jets.
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater leaves game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 5 matchup without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), allowing Teddy Bridgewater to get his first start in aqua and orange. However, on the first play of the game, Bridgewater took a big hit from cornerback Sauce Gardner on a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. The former Louisville quarterback exited the game and headed to the medical tent before being escorted back to the locker room.
Wichita Eagle
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
RELATED PEOPLE
First look: San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons odds and lines
The San Francisco 49ers (3-2) are on the road in Week 6 to face the Atlanta Falcons (2-3). Kickoff is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium (FOX). Below, we look at 49ers vs. Falcons odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Cleveland Browns to acquire linebacker Deion Jones from Atlanta Falcons to bolster defense
The Cleveland Browns are in the process of acquiring Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in order to bolster their defense.
Jets Twitter throws shade at NFL analysts who unanimously picked Dolphins to win
For the third time this season, the Jets won a game in which a group of NFL analysts unanimously picked them to lose, and the team Twitter account had to troll them again.
Dolphins turn to third-string QB after Teddy Bridgewater's injury, lose to Jets
The Dolphins have lost two consecutive games after a 3-0 start. Now they're without Tagovailoa, Bridgewater, Armstead, Jackson, Howard and Jones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall
Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
New York Giants schedule: Brian Daboll leads a 4-1 squad vs Baltimore
New York Giants schedule: Week 6 Week 6: vs Baltimore Ravens Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 16 vs Ravens
Broncos star Russell Wilson’s status for Week 6 vs. Chargers after shoulder procedure
Russell Wilson is ready. The Denver Broncos star quarterback, who underwent a procedure on his throwing shoulder last week, “should be ready to play” in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Broncos beat reporter Zak Stevens. Per Stevens, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that “Russell’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Miami Dolphins Snap Conclusions from loss at Jets
Teddy Bridgewater played only one snap for the Dolphins in a 40-17 loss at the Jets on Sunday. Rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson played 66. Thompson's NFL debut went about as one might expect, finishing with a passer rating of 58.4. It will be interesting to see if and when Tua...
Yardbarker
Jets Make Three Moves Including Activating LT Duane Brown From IR
The Jets also elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster. Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle. Brown played out the final year of that...
City Leaders Back JSU Stadium As Power 5 Teams Vie for Deion Sanders
Jackson leaders hope their decision will aid in keeping the Tigers’ coach with the program for a long time.
Chiefs snap counts: Jerick McKinnon leads RBs in Week 5
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” in a tightly-contested game. On the offensive side of the ball, there were 72 total snaps. The defense was on the field slightly less, playing just 64 total snaps. It was a nice blend of veteran players and rookies getting work on Sunday, with some attrition leading to higher snap totals at certain positions.
First look: Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants odds and lines
The Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and New York Giants (4-1) square off at MetLife Stadium in Week 6 action. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Ravens vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Ravens picked up...
Comments / 0