The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 5 matchup without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), allowing Teddy Bridgewater to get his first start in aqua and orange. However, on the first play of the game, Bridgewater took a big hit from cornerback Sauce Gardner on a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. The former Louisville quarterback exited the game and headed to the medical tent before being escorted back to the locker room.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO