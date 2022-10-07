ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Jets troll Dolphins with hilarious tweet after Week 5 win

The New York Jets added insult to injury following their Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. With their 40-17 victory, the Jets leapfrogged the Dolphins for second place in the AFC East. They rubbed salt in Miami's wound with a tweet trolling their division rival. Well played. For context,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater leaves game vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 5 matchup without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), allowing Teddy Bridgewater to get his first start in aqua and orange. However, on the first play of the game, Bridgewater took a big hit from cornerback Sauce Gardner on a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. The former Louisville quarterback exited the game and headed to the medical tent before being escorted back to the locker room.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Jets Make Three Moves Including Activating LT Duane Brown From IR

The Jets also elevated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to their active roster. Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle. Brown played out the final year of that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs snap counts: Jerick McKinnon leads RBs in Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football” in a tightly-contested game. On the offensive side of the ball, there were 72 total snaps. The defense was on the field slightly less, playing just 64 total snaps. It was a nice blend of veteran players and rookies getting work on Sunday, with some attrition leading to higher snap totals at certain positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO

