Six-week abortion ban violates Ohio Constitution, judge rules

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — Ohio's ban on nearly all abortions after about six weeks of gestation was placed on indefinite hold Friday after a Hamilton County judge said it violates Ohioans' state constitutional rights to privacy, safety, and health-care free of government-imposed penalties.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins upgraded his temporary restraining order set to expire Wednesday to a preliminary injunction lasting through the court case before him. He said opponents to the law are likely to prevail and that they would suffer irreparable harm if the law were not placed on hold in the meantime.

The case is likely to be appealed eventually up to the Ohio Supreme Court.

“As we've heard today, there is not a legitimate dispute that abortion is a medical procedure. ...It is undoubtedly health care,” Judge Jenkins said. He cited the recent case of a 10-year-old rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana because of Ohio's law and a cancer patient who may be blocked from treatment because she can't first get an abortion in Ohio.

He said Ohio’s law, which prohibits an abortion in most cases once fetal cardiac activity is detectable, violates Ohioans' right to seek and obtain safety.

“Ask yourself a question: Does a law that prohibits a cancer patient from getting life-saving treatment impair that right? Obviously it does,” he said. “That's exactly what this law does. ...The practical effect of the law, because of the way that it is written and the penalties it attaches, is that Ohio doctors who do procedures after six weeks...are exposed to criminal penalties.”

He stressed that the Ohio Constitution offers more substantive rights than the U.S. Constitution, and suggested that the U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing “Roe vs. Wade” could also ultimately endanger gay and interracial marriage, contraception, and racial discrimination rulings.

The so-called Heartbeat Law forbids a doctor from performing an abortion in most cases once a fetal heartbeat is detected, occurring as early as the six-weeks mark and sometimes before a woman may know she's pregnant.

The law provides exceptions to protect the life of the mother and to prevent irreparable harm to a major bodily organ or function. There are no exceptions for rape, incest, or mental health.

A doctor who violates the law could face a fifth-degree felony carrying up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine. Doctors could also lose their medical licenses and face civil litigation after the fact by the patient.

The law is being challenged by abortion clinics, Planned Parenthood, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio.

Dr. Steven J. Ralston, an obstetrician-gynecologist and instructor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, testified as an expert witness for the plaintiffs. He said Senate Bill 23 is unclear, leaving doctors unsure of themselves and increasing the likelihood that hospital attorneys will err on the side of not performing the procedure.

“This is their medical license and their livelihoods that are on the line,” he said. “These are usually the major breadwinners in their families. ...Risking their careers for this issue is really difficult for doctors.”

He said abortion is a common and safe medical procedure, particularly when compared to the risks of carrying a pregnancy to term and delivery. He said the procedure would look the same to outsiders as the evacuation of a patient's uterus following a miscarriage.

“The language [in Senate Bill 23] is vague,” Dr. Ralston said. “They use terms like 'serious' and 'substantial' that I think are not well defined in the statute. Moreover, they list some medical conditions under which the statute would not apply, but they don't list a lot of other conditions.

“Therefore, the question arises, I think, in many physicians' minds is 'Is the abortion that I want to perform going to be legal in the state of Ohio?',” he said.

Dr. Dennis M. Sullivan, a former medical doctor who recently retired as a professor from the University of Cedarville, testified as a bioethics expert for the state. He said abortion, an invasive procedure, is not health care.

“There is no disease that's being treated there in that circumstance unless there are other overlapping medical concerns...,” he said.

He said Senate Bill 23 does not violate medical ethics, given its exceptions.

“It represents that weighing and balancing that I've tried to represent today,” he said.

Dr. Michael Parker, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Mount Carmel Hospital in Columbus who has participated in anti-abortion rights protests, said there can be serious complications associated with abortion.

He said he believes that the exceptions provided in Ohio's law are sufficient.

“Many of these [complicating health] conditions don't start until after 20 weeks...,” he said.

The law in question was passed in 2019 but was immediately placed on hold in federal court, because it was considered likely unconstitutional under the terms of Roe, the landmark 1973 decision that recognized a right to access to abortion.

But the law went into effect just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed position on Roe and handed regulation of abortion back to states.

In particular, the law's opponents point to a provision added by voters to the state constitution a decade ago and pushed primarily by conservative Republicans that dealt primarily with health insurance. It was an unsuccessful attempt to thwart implementation of the federal Affordable Care Act in Ohio.

“Be careful what we wish for,” Judge Jenkins, a Democrat, said.

Among other things, the amendment states, “In Ohio, no law or rule shall impose a penalty or fine for the sale or purchase of health care or health insurance.”

Opponents argue that the law violates that language and also discriminates against women in violation of the constitution.

Meanwhile, limits on abortion in Ohio have reverted to previous law that, with the same exceptions as the Heartbeat Law, generally prohibits an abortion after 20 weeks.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has indicated that it may consider an even stricter ban in lame-duck session following the Nov. 8 election. That could ban nearly all abortions in the state.

In 2021, a total of 21,813 abortions were performed in Ohio, up nearly 6 percent from 2020.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race

As Ohio's two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Ohio men not registered for military draft pay hundreds of thousands extra for college

Nick Lombardo got a $4,500 lesson on the military draft in his Kent State tuition bill. The 2021 graduate of a private high school in Akron neglected to sign up for the Selective Service System, as all American men are expected to on their 18th birthdays. Though a draft hasn’t been called up since the Vietnam War, failing to register with selective services is grounds for felony prison time, hefty fines, denial of employment (like a job with the United States Postal Service) and — on a state-by-state basis — extra tuition or all-out bans on enrolling in public colleges and universities.
AKRON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

