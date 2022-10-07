New England’s oldest flower shop may have changed owners and relocated to North Main Street, Barre but they’re still delivering fresh flowers and old time values. Emslie The Florist has been doing that since 1897! Stop into their new location right on North Main Street, directly across from the court house in the Morse Block Building and say hello to new owner Charilyn Williams! Create your arrangement in person or allow their team to help you by phone by calling the shop directly at 802-476-3126, email at emslietheflorist@gmail.com, on the web at emslietheflorist.com and Facebook/Instagram.

