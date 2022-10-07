Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop
CHAMPLAIN ISLANDS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis marketplace opened this month and many farmers are now in the thick of harvesting and processing their first crop for store shelves. For many, the issue of protecting the lucrative crop has become a top priority. “This is like two weeks...
WCAX
Program aims to help Vermonters button up their homes for winter
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday promoted the state’s Button Up campaign to help Vermonters keep the cold out of their homes. Button Up is Vermont’s annual campaign to help people prepare for winter by weatherizing their homes. The goal of the program is to help...
Colchester Sun
Essex Hannaford works to correct Local Option Tax error and refund Essex residents who were incorrectly charged 1% tax
ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town residents are paying a tax their selectboard decided not to put to vote: the local option tax, due to a miscalculation by Hannaford Supermarkets. The Local Option Tax came into effect Oct. 1 at City of Essex Junction businesses after the voters approved the tax. The tax was open to all Vermont municipalities to vote on to incur additional revenue through a 1% tax on retail, meals, rooms and/or alcohol by Vermont municipalities.
vermontbiz.com
Specialty crop grants benefit Vermont specialty crop producers
Agency funds eight projects to support producers and local food. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) announces grants totaling $292,268 for eight projects to benefit Vermont fruit, vegetable, and value-added producers and increase consumer access to locally produced food. These grants, funded through the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP), were awarded to five organizations to undertake a range of research, development, outreach, and marketing projects. The grants will leverage an additional $148,907 in matching funds.
nbcboston.com
Over 30 Businesses Already Seeking to Sell Recreational Marijuana in Vermont
Vermont became the latest New England state to roll out recreational, adult-use marijuana sales at the start of October, representing a culmination of months of work on the part of individual businesses and the state agency charged with overseeing the budding industry. And although there were just three retailers licensed...
vermontbiz.com
Hannaford donates $100,000 to Age Well in support of healthy meal delivery program
Funding will increase access to nutritious food for older adults with chronic health conditions in Vermont. Donation part of more than $1.5 million commitment through new “Eat Well, Be Well – A Path to Better Health” initiative. Photos courtesy Age Well Meals on Wheels. Vermont Business Magazine...
vermontbiz.com
Vermonters can remove junk cars for cash and compliance
Vermont Business Magazine Amid inflation and high prices, Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars. In 2015, the State of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule(link is external) (bit.ly/SY-Rule(link is external)) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper, and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junk yards). Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years
RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
vermontbiz.com
Don't Miss the Environmental Quality Incentive Program Deadline
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets New waste storage infrastructure can be costly, but is one of the most effective ways for farms to decrease nutrient runoff and is often a necessary investment to keep up with state water quality regulations. The Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP) from the...
vt-world.com
Emslie The Florist Has Moved
New England’s oldest flower shop may have changed owners and relocated to North Main Street, Barre but they’re still delivering fresh flowers and old time values. Emslie The Florist has been doing that since 1897! Stop into their new location right on North Main Street, directly across from the court house in the Morse Block Building and say hello to new owner Charilyn Williams! Create your arrangement in person or allow their team to help you by phone by calling the shop directly at 802-476-3126, email at emslietheflorist@gmail.com, on the web at emslietheflorist.com and Facebook/Instagram.
vermontbiz.com
Marilyn Miller to retire from VADA
Vermont business Magazine After serving for more than 40 years as the Executive Director of the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association (VADA), Marilyn Miller has announced that she will retire at the end of the year. ”Marilyn Miller's dedication to Vermont’s vehicle distributors is unparalleled.” said Jack Castellaneta, VADA...
WCAX
Where will they go? Vermont scrambles to find housing for violent juvenile offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are working on a plan to house Vermont’s youngest violent offenders. It’s been 10 days since lawmakers told the Scott administration to come up with a plan to house those offenders. Since the closure of the Woodside detention facility several years ago,...
NH authorities crack down on ‘hazardous driving behavior,’ cite 71 drivers in 3 hours
SALEM, N.H. — Authorities in New Hampshire cited nearly 24 drivers per hour on Monday amidst a new push for increased public safety on Granite State highways. New Hampshire State Police say they identified 71 violations in 3 hours on I-93 in Salem after concentrating on “reducing speed and other hazardous driving behavior.”
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
vermontjournal.com
3rd Annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Celebrate fall the Rockingham way. On Oct. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Rockingham Hill Farm, 34 Meetinghouse Road, Rockingham, Vt., the Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting our 3rd annual Southern Vermont Flannel Festival. Surround yourself with pies, cider, craft beer, pies, cocktails, pumpkins, food and craft vendors, and more pies, even a pie contest and beautiful Vermont foliage as we celebrate community and welcome autumn surrounded by the vistas of the Vermont Countryside.
vermontbiz.com
Governor appoints Harry Chen, Sean Brown, Daniel Batsie to executive posts
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott today announced three key executive branch appointments: Dr. Harry Chen as interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) in the Agency of Human Services (AHS); Sean Brown as chief operating officer of the Agency of Administration (AOA); and Daniel Batsie as the deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety (DPS).
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
WCAX
Has something crucial been left out of climate change models?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has set ambitious climate goals for the future: a 40% reduction below the 1990 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and an 80% reduction below those levels by 2050. When modeling for those gas reductions there often is one element missing-- the human response...
vermontbiz.com
VADA executive director to retire at end of year
After serving for more than 40 years as executive director of the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association(link is external), Marilyn Miller has announced she will retire at the end of the year. ”Marilyn Miller's dedication to Vermont’s vehicle distributors is unparalleled.” said association President Jack Castellaneta. “In an industry...
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
