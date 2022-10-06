ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Is Once Again Using A Loophole To Deliver Vehicles Direct In New Mexico

When a person buys a Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle, they are buying it directly from Tesla. This is different than the dealership model used by legacy auto manufacturers that adds a middleman to the car-buying process. While it may not seem different at first, this direct sales practice is actually illegal in several states in the U.S., including New Mexico.
BGR.com

Best Shark vacuum deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022

If you’re looking for a terrific deal on a vacuum during Amazon’s big 2-day sale, there are really only two brands you need to consider. First, check out Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale deals on Shark vacuums. Or, if you want another great option for a robot vacuum, check out all the terrific Prime Early Access Sale Roomba deals available in October 2022.
Benzinga

Delta Partners With Flying-Taxi Maker For Rides To Airports

Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL forged a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership with Joby Aviation, Inc JOBY, to deliver transformational, sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles. Delta has made an upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby for a 2%...
Benzinga

BYD Launches First Passenger Car In India: Report

Chinese electric carmaker BYD Company ADR BYDDY has launched its first passenger car in India, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV). The Atto 3 electric SUV comes with BYD's Blade battery technology. BYD has two manufacturing plants in India, Reuters reported, spread over 140,000 square meters with more than 3,000 employees.
BGR.com

Report: 31% of US teens own an Apple Watch, 87% an iPhone

US teens can’t get enough of Apple, as the 44th semi-annual Generation Z survey by Piper Sandler shows how the Cupertino company’s ecosystem is tied to this generation. In addition to that, not only parents are giving their children an iPhone, but almost a third of them are also getting an Apple Watch.
