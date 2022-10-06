Read full article on original website
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Benzinga
Tesla Is Once Again Using A Loophole To Deliver Vehicles Direct In New Mexico
When a person buys a Tesla Inc TSLA vehicle, they are buying it directly from Tesla. This is different than the dealership model used by legacy auto manufacturers that adds a middleman to the car-buying process. While it may not seem different at first, this direct sales practice is actually illegal in several states in the U.S., including New Mexico.
'Surprised': Enormous Asian Hornet Nest Discovered in Toilet Block
"I was very surprised. I have found nests up trees, in bramble patches and in a polly tunnel but never in a toilet!" hornet hunter Jane Osborne told Newsweek.
Can Weed Snobs Enjoy Pre-Rolled Joints? The 'Substance Over Style' Approach
I am a weed-snob and from time to time I like to buy preroll joint packs. If you're new to cannabis, this may seem like a perfectly reasonable statement that you see no issue with, but in the world of weed, you should know that hardcore stoners typically have a strong disdain for prerolls.
Best Shark vacuum deals for Prime Early Access Sale 2022
If you’re looking for a terrific deal on a vacuum during Amazon’s big 2-day sale, there are really only two brands you need to consider. First, check out Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale deals on Shark vacuums. Or, if you want another great option for a robot vacuum, check out all the terrific Prime Early Access Sale Roomba deals available in October 2022.
Delta Partners With Flying-Taxi Maker For Rides To Airports
Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL forged a multi-year, multi-market commercial and operational partnership with Joby Aviation, Inc JOBY, to deliver transformational, sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta customers, beginning in New York and Los Angeles. Delta has made an upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby for a 2%...
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
Weather reporter experiences technical glitch during broadcast but decides to have fun with it
Rather than trying to avoid it or ignore it entirely, Jennifer leaned right into it, taking it like a sport.
Andersons Expands Retail Farm Center Network Via Mote Farm Service Acquisition
Plant nutrient producer Andersons Inc ANDE has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Mote Farm Service Inc. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in late October. The purchase will include Mote's Union City, Indiana, and Harrisville, Indiana, locations. "The...
BYD Launches First Passenger Car In India: Report
Chinese electric carmaker BYD Company ADR BYDDY has launched its first passenger car in India, an electric sport-utility vehicle (SUV). The Atto 3 electric SUV comes with BYD's Blade battery technology. BYD has two manufacturing plants in India, Reuters reported, spread over 140,000 square meters with more than 3,000 employees.
Report: 31% of US teens own an Apple Watch, 87% an iPhone
US teens can’t get enough of Apple, as the 44th semi-annual Generation Z survey by Piper Sandler shows how the Cupertino company’s ecosystem is tied to this generation. In addition to that, not only parents are giving their children an iPhone, but almost a third of them are also getting an Apple Watch.
