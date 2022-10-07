NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.

