All the upcoming Marvel movies and series announced at D23 Expo
Talk about marvelous news: Marvel Studios gave fans their first glimpse at a variety of exciting film, television, and casting announcements within the MCU during a panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday. The presentation — which began with a surprise performance from the cast of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Promise ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Reverse ‘Logan’ Death: ‘Not Touching That’ (Video)
”I had a lot of questions, I’m sure you had a lot of questions,“ Jackman said. Yes, Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” in 2024. But don’t worry, the sequel won’t be undoing his death that happened in “Logan.”. On...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed for Season 2
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur isn’t set for release until next year, but Disney surprised fans at New York Comic Con by announcing the series has already been ordered for a second season. The news was revealed alongside the show’s theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” which is posted below.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Jamie Foxx Tapped To Star In ‘Spawn’ Reboot
Jamie Foxx is gearing up to star in the Spawn reboot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Foxx, 54, has been attached to the project for a while as the titular antihero. “Jamie Foxx has been with it the whole time. He’s still on board, hasn’t wavered or anything,” Todd McFarlane communicated during an interview with Q104.3 on Wednesday (Oct. 5). “He’s sort of hardcore with it.”
HBO Max's Dune Series Is Happening, And Its First Stars Include A Harry Potter Vet
HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood has scored its two leads, one of whom is a Harry Potter vet.
Gizmodo
Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters Adds a Superman to Its Cast
V/H/S reveals another anthology, with a major new slew of directors. Mike Flanagan is no longer a part of Netflix’s Something Is Killing the Children adaptation. Plus, get a look at the latest Walking Dead spinoff, Dead City, and new Titans clips tease a showdown with Lex Luthor. Spoilers get!
See Rare Photos of James Earl Jones Amid His Retirement From the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
For more than six decades, James Earl Jones has voiced iconic movie characters, captivated Broadway audiences and shown that there are no limits to what he can do. In September 2022, the EGOT winner retired from the Star Wars franchise after voicing Darth Vader for nearly 50 years. Prior to stepping back from the spotlight, James was photographed during a few rare public appearances.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Head Was Uncertain About Making ‘Werewolf by Night’ Black-and-White Early On
One of the nicest touches for Werewolf by Night was going for a black-and-white scheme. It not only made it stand out from the other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it also made perfect use as a tribute to the 1930s and 1940s Hammer/Universal monster movies. It wouldn’t be the same project without the style and it still does add color in a clever manner later on. As it turns out, it wasn’t an easy path to convince Marvel Studios’ execs to go with this version as revealed by director Michael Giacchino.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
ComicBook
Pixar's Andrew Stanton to Direct New Sci-Fi Movie In the Blink of an Eye
Andrew Stanton is a writer and director best known for Pixar who has helped create some of the most beloved animated movies of all time. Stanton's writing credits include Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Finding Nemo, WALL-E, Finding Dory, Toy Story 4, and more. He also directed A Bug's Life, WALL·E, Finding Nemo, and Finding Dory as well as the 2012 live-action movie, John Carter. Recently, the Oscar-winner worked on a couple of episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which won't be his last foray into sci-fi. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stanton has been tapped to direct the upcoming sci-fi/drama, In the Blink of an Eye.
A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House
NEW YORK (AP) — Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. But for the first time, Disney, the granddaughter of co-founder Roy O. Disney, has put her views into the medium the Mouse House was built on: a movie. In the new documentary “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics — one who happens to be from within the Disney family — Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries. “They have gone the way of most every other company in this country. They started with a bigger idea of themselves than that,” Disney said in an interview. “The Walt Disney Co. was better. It was kinder, it was gentler. It was a human company. “We have lost the plot,” said Disney.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf by Night’s Gael Garcia Bernal Never Auditioned for the Disney+ Special
It’s no denying that Gael Garcia Bernal is a major get for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many wondered just how he ended up getting a role in a Universal/Hammer-inspired monster flick for Disney. As it turns out, he was actually offered the role directly by long-time Marvel composer and now director, Michael Giacchino. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Werewolf by Night actor reveals how he got the role for the series and what it was like joining the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
murphysmultiverse.com
Keanu Reeves Exits ‘The Devil in the White City’ at Hulu
Back in August, it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves was set to headline The Devil in the White City for Hulu. The news came after reports suggested Reeves was in talks for the gig back in January. Now, Variety is reporting that Reeves has officially exited the project. The Devil...
‘Velma’ Showrunner Explains Scooby-Doo’s Absence on New HBO Max Series: ‘That’s What Made it a Kid Show’
The “Scooby-Doo” universe is about to come back in a big way, but don’t expect Scooby-Doo to be involved. “Velma,” a new adult animated series that features Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, promises to satisfy longtime fans of the cartoon series who want to pair their nostalgia with a more mature sense of humor. It features adult versions of the crew from the mystery machine, but in order to ensure that Velma is front and center, Scooby himself won’t be making any appearances. Appearing on a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con (via Insider), showrunner...
EW.com
The assorted works of Guillermo del Toro, ranked
Guillermo del Toro got his start in the '80s creating and building creatures for various low-budget film productions around Mexico City. After nine short films (only two of which have made their way into the light of day) he directed his first feature, Cronos, in 1993. Nearly 30 years later, del Toro has directed 10 further films, in addition to writing and producing countless other projects for both cinema and TV screens, not to mention co-authoring novels for adults and children.
