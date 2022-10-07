Read full article on original website
Related
South Jersey Girl’s Death Focus of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries
The death of Tiffany Valiante, the 18-year-old Mays Landing girl who was hit by a NJ Transit train on July 12, 2015, is the focus of the first episode of Netflix's third season of Unsolved Mysteries. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 premieres October 18 on Netflix. The episode concerning Valiante titled...
NJ-Born Actor Is Responsible for Most F-Bombs in Movie History
If there's one state in the U.S. that is probably least phased by rough language in films it's New Jersey. Here in the Dirty Jerz if we're not cursing at you it means we don't like you. Even our Jersey girls get in on the act. So it's only fitting...
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi Grab Ice Cream Together in Freehold, NJ
This may be one of the coolest things we've ever seen. Two of New Jersey's favorite residents, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, recently grabbed ice cream together in Freehold. The day date took place at Jersey Freeze, reportedly Springsteen's favorite place to get ice cream, according to NJ.com on...
Neighbor Claps Back at Loud Next-Door Party by Hammering on Old Deck
A respectful, polite way to deal with noisy neighbors is to start with a conversation about their noise level. Calling the police or informing authorities is another, though slightly more escalated, option. However, if those don't work, seeking revenge by taking on home improvement projects is always an option. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A New ‘American Pie’ Movie Is In The Works
Just when you'd thought you'd heard the last of American Pie, a new film is announced. Actor/director Sujata Day is developing a new film in the franchise. We don’t really have any plot details at the moment, because the film is in the very early phase of its production. That being said, we do know the movie will be based on an original pitch from Day, which promises to offer a fresh take on the series.
The Best Halloween-Decorated Houses on Staten Island
Halloween is certainly the most chilling time of year. And on Staten Island, many homeowners take that spooky factor to the next level. Here’s our guide to some of the best Halloween-decorated houses on Staten Island. But brace yourself, because some of these local haunts will make think you’ve left your cozy hometown and entered […] The post The Best Halloween-Decorated Houses on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0