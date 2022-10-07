ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, IL

Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store

By John Clark
 4 days ago

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.”

Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted by employees. When officers arrived on the scene, at 201 N 4th Street, the men ran and were pursued on foot.

The alleged thieves escaped pursuing officers and the Ogle County Sheriff, Byron Police Department, and Mt. Morris Police Department were called in as backup, police said.

Officers were able to stop the men’s vehicle in the 200 block of N. 3rd Street and take them into custody.

Ernst was charged with 4 counts of felony retail theft. Hille was charged with 2 counts of Retail Theft by the Byron Police Department.

Both men were booked into the Ogle County Jail.

