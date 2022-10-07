In Re: Estate of Bernard Shane, also known as Bernard Harry Shane, Decedent. A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

