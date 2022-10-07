Read full article on original website
Related
'He got hooked on drugs. He's overcome that': Biden insists he's 'proud' of troubled son Hunter - as he shrugs off reports feds have enough evidence to charge him with tax and gun crimes
President Joe Biden on Tuesday night downplayed a report that suggests his son Hunter could soon face federal charges, affirming that he is ‘confident’ in the 52-year-old. A years-long probe into Biden’s only surviving son is rapidly coming to a head, a report in the Washington Post indicated last week.
Comments / 0