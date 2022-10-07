Read full article on original website
Death notice for Clarence Graphenteen
Clarence Graphenteen, 93, Trosky, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the Edgebrook Care Center in Edgerton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Trosky with a visitation held one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.
Death notice for Evelyn “Evie” Den Ouden Blankers
Evelyn “Evie” Den Ouden Blankers, 87, Pipestone, formerly of Edgerton died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at First Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton. Funeral services will be...
Church Directory for the Week of Oct. 12-20, 2022
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
Probate – Estate of Bernard Shane
In Re: Estate of Bernard Shane, also known as Bernard Harry Shane, Decedent. A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three (3) years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Notice of Acquisition of Control
Notice is hereby given by: Mark Jon Vis, as co-trustee of First State Bank Southwest 2010 Amended and Restated KSOP Plan & Trust, Worthington, Minnesota to acquire 25% or more of the control of: First Rushmore Bancorporation, Inc., Worthington, Minnesota which controls a subsidiary bank named: First State Bank Southwest, Pipestone, Minnesota.
