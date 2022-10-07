Read full article on original website
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
CNBC
Why this investor doesn't back companies that use carbon offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Amazon will invest $970 million in electric vehicles for its European fleet
New York CNN Business — Amazon said Monday it plans to spend €1 billion, or $972 million, on electric vehicles for its European fleet. The investment would increase the company’s fleet to at least 10,000 electric delivery vans by 2025, up from the 3,000 it already operates, and more than 1,500 long-haul electric trucks. It is part of Amazon’s goal to produce net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.
Autoblog
EV batteries could become a $340 billion market: Startups are racing to build them
The future of the auto industry hinges, now more than ever, on batteries. Batteries are critical to automakers' multi-billion-dollar plans to create electric vehicle lineups over the next several years. They're important as automakers seek to differentiate themselves and their offerings from one another. And they're crucial as the industry seeks to put its gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting past behind — but only if batteries can be developed in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
techunwrapped.com
Amazon relies on electric for its deliveries in Europe
Amazon has just announced an investment of one billion euros over five years to develop its fleet of electric vehicles dedicated to delivery in Europe. The e-commerce giant hopes to double the number of electric trucks and vans in circulation. After unveiling its first 100% electric delivery truck in October...
Elon Musk Nods As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, is skeptical about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and the residual...
Engineers created a safe micro-nuclear reactor that fits in the back of a truck
The world is rethinking nuclear power plants in the face of climate change. Your average plant produces 8,000 times more power than fossil fuels and is environmentally friendly. There's one massive caveat, though, in the form of nuclear disasters, such as the 1986 Chernobyl incident and the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
dallasexpress.com
Harley Davidson Electric Bike Company Sells for $1.77 Billion
Harley Davidson announced it would spin off LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, in a new SPAC deal last week, creating the first “publicly traded electric motorcycle company in the United States.”. The $1.77 billion merger with a blank check firm increased LiveWire shares by 1.5%. Harley Davidson will continue...
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Phys.org
The magnificent Lake Eyre Basin is threatened by 831 oil and gas wells, and more are planned
The heart-shaped Lake Eyre Basin covers about one-sixth of Australia. It contains one of the few remaining pristine river systems in the world. But new research shows oil and gas activity is extending its tentacles into these fragile environments. Its wells, pads, roads and dams threaten to change water flows and pollute this magnificent ecosystem.
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
getnews.info
Tim Sperry, Founder and CEO of Carbon Limit, to Speak at North Star Dubai 2022 x GITEX Global on Carbon Capture and Reduction
“Carbon Capture Technology that permanently stores CO2 in the roads we drive on and buildings we live in!”. Carbon Limit to Exhibit at World’s Largest Startup Event. Boca Raton, Florida – Carbon Limit is thrilled to announce that Tim Sperry, its Founder and CEO, was invited to speak as an expert & leader in Carbon Capture & Carbon Reduction on Thursday, 13th October, 11:40 am at the Spotlight Stage at North Star Dubai 2022 x GITEX Global.
rigzone.com
Wartsila Commissions Largest Dutch Energy Storage Project
Wartsila is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country's largest system to date. — The technology group Wärtsilä is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, the country’s largest system to date. The company...
The 'white gold' rush: Why lithium demand is skyrocketing and what it means for consumers
Lithium prices have surged roughly 500% year over year amid heightened electric vehicle demand, triggering a global race to find and extract more.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
