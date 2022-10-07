ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2021 high-speed chase

By Darby Good
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – An Athens man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday for evading with a vehicle, according to the Smith County DA’s Office.

California man indicted in Bitcoin money laundering conspiracy in East Texas

Philip Young, 43, was arrested in March 2021 after a Texas Parks and Wildlife officer said he observed him at the State Park Exxon and Young appeared to be intoxicated.

Officials said when the officer approached the car, Young sped off leading officers on a high-speed chase from 95 to 100 mph for approximately 20 miles.

“During the course of the evading, the defendant ran a red light at the intersection of FM 16 and Highway 69 with other cars present and caused a vehicle in front of him to run off the road,” officials said. “The evading finally ended when the defendant wrecked his vehicle.”

Tyler man known as ranking gang member sentenced to 45 years

The DA’s office said the jury found Young to have used his car as a deadly weapon during the chase. During sentencing, the jury heard he had nine prior convictions, including evading and two prior DWIs.

“At the time of the offense, the defendant was on bond for a pending felony DWI and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Henderson County,” officials said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

