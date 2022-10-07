Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. JA’s Charity Ball is taking place Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 p.m., at the Barn at Bridlewood. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. The...
WDAM-TV
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 10, William Carey University officially welcomed its 10th president, Dr. Ben Burnett, during its inaugural ceremony. Burnett said he was thankful to share this special day with those who mean the most - family, friends, faculty, staff and students. “I get to share it...
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
Hattiesburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Jones High School football team will have a game with North Forrest High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Growing up in Laurel, Mississippi, Erin Napier had driven past her dream house countless times, but she’d never actually seen it. The stately, old brick Tudor isn’t visible from the road, so Erin had never realized what was hiding behind the rolling green fields and tall pine trees on a two-lane highway outside town. When her husband, Ben, sent her the listing in the spring of 2021, she couldn’t believe she had missed it all those years. “I was in love immediately—and that scared me to death,” she says. “I thought, ‘We don’t need another house...but maybe we do.’ ”
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
10pm Headlines 10/10
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WDAM-TV
Columbia wrapping up Honey Alley project
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is wrapping up a $338,000 street project that should help control flooding in the downtown area. Water, sewer and natural gas work are complete on Honey Alley, located between Second Street and Church Street. Paving work took place Tuesday, Oct. 11, and...
WDAM-TV
Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100th anniversary
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and Pine Belt firefighters are equipping the community with the right tools and tips in case of an emergency. Across the nation, people are learning about fire safety and the important role that first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event. Monday, Hattiesburg Convention Commission and zoo staff worked together to prepare for its Halloween event, ZooBoo. During ZooBoo, visitors can expect to see various zoo areas with new Halloween décor, magical lights and different themed...
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month. The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month. Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel. Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
wtva.com
Trial underway in Houston for 2020 murder
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The jury was selected on Monday in the trial of Jarquavis Doss in Chickasaw County. He’s on trial for the murder of Rob Cox who was shot and killed on Oct. 26, 2020, in Houston. Authorities said the murder was the result of an attempted...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football climbs in USA Today Coaches Poll after beating Arkansas Razorbacks
Hey. Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team got yet another huge win on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are on their way up in the USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings yet again. Last week, following the Bulldogs’ dominant showing against the Texas A&M Aggies, the MSU Bulldogs showed up at No. 23 for their first ranking of the 2022 season.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
panolian.com
Locals nabbed in Lafayette burglary
In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation, it was determined that the two male...
wtva.com
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
Comments / 0