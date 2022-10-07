ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Expect Moderate Noise This Month From Joint Base

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUN43_0iQLZDDM00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

LAKEHURST – If you happen to hear loud booms in the area, it’s the soldiers training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL).

Every month, JBMDL releases their “Noise Level Calendar” so residents know when to expect mild or severe noise. This is to deter calls to local 911 dispatchers. The calendar is labeled with three different levels of noise: slight noise, moderate noise and abundant noise.

Majority of the days in October are scheduled for “moderate noise.” October 19 is scheduled for “low noise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sa5hm_0iQLZDDM00

Additionally, key days to look out for are October 20 through 24 which are all scheduled for “high noise.”

Noise levels are subject to change without notice due to training requirements and weather, JBMDL said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents

BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakehurst, NJ
Lakehurst, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Ortley Beach Sky Lights Up With Kites

ORTLEY BEACH – Proving pigs do fly, a few were spotted in the late summer sky over the 3rd Avenue Beach during a recent Thursday night. The pigs joined a rather large frog, a jellyfish and even a dragon. All hung in the air attached to a string as part of the last kite night sponsored by the Friends of Ortley Beach.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River To Revisit Law For Home Sales

TOMS RIVER – A controversial ordinance requiring township inspections regarding home sales will be reviewed by the township’s Land Use Committee on October 18. “As the chairman of the Land Use Committee, we oversaw introduction of this ordinance,” said Councilman Josh Kopp. “We’re also going to oversee any amendment to the ordinance.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Plan For Monmouth Commerce Warehouses

HOWELL – The Monmouth Commerce Center warehouses were denied by the Planning Board but now they are back with a modified, smaller plan. The application first submitted by property owners Lawrence Katz and Felix Pflaster for Monmouth Commerce Center, LLC dates back to 2018. After a series of hearings, the Howell Planning Board rejected the proposal calling for 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space.
HOWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Base
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Township Reports Flood Prevention Measures

BRICK – Township officials updated the public on what measures have been taken to reduce flood insurance for residents. As part of the township’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System (CRS), Brick’s Floodplain Management Committee must submit an annual review on the progress it has made on implementing a number of initiatives.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Officials: Changes Will Make Roads More Safe

TOMS RIVER – New traffic ordinances passed by the governing body all appear to have a recurring theme. Hopes that additional regulations will curtail pedestrian and motor vehicle collisions remain a paramount concern. Those who live on Silver Beach Road should appreciate new stop signs designed to slow traffic...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Residents: School Buses Speeding

JACKSON – Several residents want to put the brakes on speeders that present a danger to children in their developments. They voiced their concerns during a recent Township Council meeting. “I’ve never seen conditions that were ever as bad as they are now. It isn’t the school buses from...
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth County Man Indicted For Money Laundering Schemes

MIDDLETOWN – A Monmouth County man has been indicted for laundering money in connection to fraudulent schemes under the Cape Town Zone of Black Axe, officials said. Andrew Suarez, 29, of Middletown, New Jersey, is charged by indictment with money laundering conspiracy, substantive money laundering counts, and aggravated identity theft.
Jersey Shore Online

Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs

TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Local Nonprofit Saves Horses From Abuse

HOWELL – A Township-based nonprofit is going above and beyond to rescue horses from neglect, abuse, and even slaughter. Horse Rescue United consists of 10 volunteers who dedicate their time saving horses of all breeds and continue to take care of them despite enduring long shifts in extreme heat or cold.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Food Drive For Military On October 7

MANAHAWKIN – WBNJ 91.9 FM together with the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, and the Ocean County Veterans Service Bureau are holding a food drive on October 7 at the Ocean County Southern Service Center, located at 179 Main Street/Route 9 in Manahawkin. This food drive will benefit the Military Support Alliance Food Warriors Program.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy