Expect Moderate Noise This Month From Joint Base

Photo by Jason Allentoff

LAKEHURST – If you happen to hear loud booms in the area, it’s the soldiers training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL).

Every month, JBMDL releases their “Noise Level Calendar” so residents know when to expect mild or severe noise. This is to deter calls to local 911 dispatchers. The calendar is labeled with three different levels of noise: slight noise, moderate noise and abundant noise.

Majority of the days in October are scheduled for “moderate noise.” October 19 is scheduled for “low noise.”

Additionally, key days to look out for are October 20 through 24 which are all scheduled for “high noise.”

Noise levels are subject to change without notice due to training requirements and weather, JBMDL said.