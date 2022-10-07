ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte to return for wild-card round

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c5hQH_0iQLYwO400

The New York Mets will welcome back outfielder Starling Marte for the wild-card round of the playoffs after the veteran missed nearly a month with a fractured right middle finger.

Outfielder Darin Ruf, who has been out since late last month with a neck strain, also will be on the roster. As will rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez, whose only major league experience is five late-season games.

Not included on the wild-card roster is outfielder Tyler Naquin and rookie infielder Mark Vientos.

Marte, 33, last played Sept. 6 when he came away with a nondisplaced fracture of his right middle finger after he was hit by a 95-mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller.

Marte batted .292 in his first season with the Mets and had an .814 OPS with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs in 118 games. The 11-year veteran is a career .289 hitter with a .798 OPS and 142 home runs with 565 RBIs in 1,252 games with five different teams.

Ruf, 36, played in 28 games with the Mets after he was acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline. He batted just .152 and did not hit a home run after batting .216 with 11 home runs in 90 games for the Giants this season.

Naquin, 31, batted .203 in 49 games with the Mets this season after he was traded from the Cincinnati Reds in July.

Vientos, 22, batted .167 over his first 16 career games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman trolls Aroldis Chapman after abandoning team

New York Yankees veteran closer Aroldis Chapman abandoned his team over the weekend when he was due to throw a bullpen session before the ALDS on Tuesday. Chapman was a fringe roster player for the playoffs, but given his uncertain status, he took the decision into his own hands, taking the easy way out and heading home to Miami instead of fighting for an opportunity to play.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Albert Pujols
True Blue LA

Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making

The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Playoff Games#The New York Mets#The San Francisco Giants#The Cincinnati Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy