New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip

In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
News Break
New Jersey 101.5

What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you

In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
94.5 PST

Did You Know These Famous Scary Movies Have Interesting New Jersey Connections?

See if you can figure out the NJ connections the next time you turn on these scary movies. I once had a coworker who said "somehow, everything always comes back to New Jersey." As time goes on, I'm finding out he was correct. Whether it's a song about the Garden State, a show that was filmed here, or someone you randomly ran into in another state who happened to live in NJ at some point, it always comes back to New Jersey.
94.5 PST

The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you

New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?

Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
New Jersey 101.5

Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
94.5 PST

The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold

The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
NJ.com

NJ.com

