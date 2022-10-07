Read full article on original website
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
New Jersey goes deep into their wallets to find a tip
In the restaurant business, there has been a big concern with inflation, cost of goods going through the roof and increased energy costs that servers here in New Jersey will suffer in their tip jar because of the trickledown effect consumers and restaurant owners are experiencing. According to a national...
Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?
The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
This is New Jersey’s favorite grocery store
Even with rising food costs, visits to grocery stores in the country actually rose in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to Q2 of 2021, by 2.9%. Maybe people who got used to making their own meals at home during the pandemic decided they’d rather eat in instead of going to a restaurant.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
What month is best to buy a home in NJ? Answer may surprise you
In the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey often ranks alongside Illinois when it comes to foreclosure activity, as tracked by ATTOM Data Solutions. That relationship does not carry over to home buying, according to ATTOM executive vice president of market intelligence Rick Sharga. A new report from...
Did You Know These Famous Scary Movies Have Interesting New Jersey Connections?
See if you can figure out the NJ connections the next time you turn on these scary movies. I once had a coworker who said "somehow, everything always comes back to New Jersey." As time goes on, I'm finding out he was correct. Whether it's a song about the Garden State, a show that was filmed here, or someone you randomly ran into in another state who happened to live in NJ at some point, it always comes back to New Jersey.
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
New Jersey considering bill to warn tenants, homebuyers of flood risks on properties
A new bill is being considered in New Jersey that would warn tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed.
Did you know New Jersey has a State Seashell?
Most likely seen some after storms, New Jersey is only one of 14 states to have one. The knobbed welk is the New Jersey State Seashell. What is a knobbed welk?. The knobbed welk was designated New Jersey’s state seashell in 1995. It’s what most people call a Conch Shell, but it’s not really conch. The welk is more of a species found in cooler waters in the North Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic. The real conch is often found in tropical waters from Florida throughout the Caribbean.
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
Experts say these are 3 of the scariest places in New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
These are the 9 Most Infamous Serial Killers to Ever Stalk New Jersey
The real stuff of nightmares can be found in the darkest recesses of New Jersey’s murderous history. The Garden State has had more than its’ share of actual monsters in the form of notorious serial killers. These demons terrorized parts of New Jersey for decades. One killed to...
Cops in NJ claimed qualified immunity in a wrongful arrest suit. Judges are letting it move forward.
Police in New Jersey pulled Fernando Saint-Jean over on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in 2018, then arrested him, saying they believed the candies he had in his car with drugs. A man returning from a New Jersey birthday party had sealed candies in his car. The police said they thought the candies were drugs. [ more › ]
The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold
The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
