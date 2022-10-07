Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Margaret Sparks, 83, of Rhodes
Margaret Ann Sparks, 83, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Brian’s House in Essexville, Michigan. She was born July 10, 1939 in West Branch, Michigan to the late Arthur and Dorothy (Sheltrown) White. Margaret loved animals of any kind. She was also a very beautiful artist. According to...
Gahaghan expands by 34 acres
ROSCOMMON – Established in 1997, the Gahagan Nature Preserve celebrated 25 years of protecting diverse wildlife habitat and providing educational services in northern Michigan today with its open house. The mission of Gahagan will soon be enhanced by 34 acres however, due to the generosity of six independent, anonymous...
Shirley Ryan, 88, of St. Helen
Shirley Ann Ryan, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 in her home at the age of 88 surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born on October 3, 1934 in Bay City, MI to Frank and Thelma (Ordiway) Beach. Shirley and her late husband Milford formerly from Akron, MI...
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
