therealdeal.com
Vacant lot in neighborhood of mansions lists for $24M
A month after an undeveloped piece of land sold for $28 million in Beverly Hills, an empty, flat piece of land located a short distance down the street has gone on the market in the same price range. The new listing, 74 Beverly Park Lane, listed for nearly $24 million...
therealdeal.com
Lincoln Park condo owner seeks nearly $6M flip after spring purchase
Another fast turnaround could be in the works for a Lincoln Park seller of high-end housing. A condo in the tower at 2550 North Lakeview Avenue is seeking nearly $6 million, which would mark a profitable flip for the unit from a spring deal and a show of strength for luxury properties heading into fall.
therealdeal.com
Purple office project proposed in DTLA’s Arts District
A New York developer wants to paint the skyline above the Los Angeles Arts District purple. Skanska USA Commercial Development filed plans to build a 15-story office tower at 1727-1829 East Sacramento Street in Downtown, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. It would be wrapped from top to bottom like a Slinky with purple and magenta bands.
therealdeal.com
LA moratorium to go, but “just cause” eviction rules to come
For Los Angeles landlords, the hard work is just beginning. After more than two years of the Los Angeles eviction moratorium, landlords had to be satisfied with the L.A. City Council vote to lift what was the longest running prohibition on evicting non-paying tenants in the state. California and almost every other county and municipality had lifted their pandemic emergency eviction moratorium earlier this year. L.A. County supervisors voted to end the county moratorium on Sept. 14.
therealdeal.com
Blowback: Communities fighting warehouse surge
It’s hard to find a real estate asset class that has benefited more from the pandemic than industrial. It went from red-hot to white as companies such as Amazon expanded their e-commerce operations to speed deliveries and account for more consumers shopping online. Now comes the blowback. Many residents...
therealdeal.com
Mansion of Ken Griffin’s ex-wife hits market after $10M July sale
A Lincoln Park mansion with ties to billionaire Ken Griffin’s ex-wife is back on the market three months after its last sale — for $500,000 less than the price it just snagged. The property is seeking $9.5 million, a drop from when it last sold for $10 million...
therealdeal.com
Racist chat leads Martinez to resign as LA Council head
Racist comments made by Latino council members during a private huddle about redistricting could transform the political and real estate landscape in the City of Los Angeles. News of the audio tape led L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez to step down from her leadership role and prompted calls for the resignation of Martinez and Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, the Los Angeles Times reported.
