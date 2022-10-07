Read full article on original website
Related
Six high-profile figures suing publisher of Mail over alleged unlawful activity
The Duke of Sussex, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John are among six people suing the publisher of The Daily Mail over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.A statement released on Thursday by lawyers acting for the group, which also includes Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish and actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, said they are bringing claims for misuse of private information against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).It said the group have “become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy” by ANL – which...
U.K.・
Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial
More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
Paul Haggis Allowed to Argue Church of Scientology Is Behind Rape Lawsuit, Judge Rules
A judge ruled on Friday that director Paul Haggis will be allowed to argue at his upcoming civil trial that the Church of Scientology is behind a rape allegation against him. Haggis is accused of raping publicist Haleigh Breest after a premiere in New York in January 2013. She sued him in 2017, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Haggis has claimed that the encounter was consensual, and that rape charge came in retaliation for his decision to leave the church and to become a vocal critic of it. Breest’s attorneys sought to block Haggis from pursuing...
Trump Lawyers Reveal Nearly 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized by FBI
Lawyers for Donald Trump recently claimed the FBI seized around 200,000 pages of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort during the search for classified materials, a number significantly higher than the 11,000 that they said was previously cited by the government. In a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie filed in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Who Called Cops On Black Bird-Watcher Loses Lawsuit Against Ex-Employer
Amy Cooper accused investment firm Franklin Templeton of unfairly firing her and branding her a racist after video of the Central Park encounter went viral.
ETOnline.com
Anna Delvey, Subject of 'Inventing Anna' Doc, Released From Jail After Judge Grants Bail
Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, the convicted scam artist who inspired the Netflix scripted series Inventing Anna, has been granted her release from a federal detention center after a judge granted her a $10,000 bond. According to multiple reports, the fake German heiress is being released from U.S. Immigration and...
When Genesis Helped Peter Gabriel Escape Debt With 1982 Reunion
By 1982, no one was pining for a reunion between Genesis and former frontman Peter Gabriel – excluding the most hardcore prog fans. This was especially true for the band itself. Genesis had bloomed into a bankable chart act since Gabriel's exit in 1975: They’d released two straight No. 1 LPs in their native U.K., including the previous year’s Abacab. Meanwhile, Gabriel celebrated his solo freedom on "Solsbury Hill" then went on to strike a perfect middle ground between art-rock and synth-pop on his recently issued fourth album.
Fake heiress whose exploits were turned into Netflix show is released from jail
The woman who was jailed after posing as a German heiress, a story that was turned into a Netflix series earlier this year, was released from detention on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Due to ‘Ongoing Health Issues’
Lindsey Buckingham has canceled the remaining dates on his European and U.K. tour, citing "ongoing health issues." "Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future," read a statement posted to Buckingham's social media. Buckingham was scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0