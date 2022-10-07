Read full article on original website
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap
Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Becton defeats Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Gjekaj had three goals and one assist as Becton earned a 5-4 win against Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Tied at three at halftime, Becton (8-5) outscored Bergen Charter 2-1 in the second half. Sal Fonseca also tallied a goal and two assists. Bergen Charter fell to 11-4. The N.J....
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 11
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 11, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Monroe over Wall - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward finished with two goals during a 4-0 win for Monroe over Wall in Monroe. Gracen Regan made five saves to secure the shutout for Monroe (12-2). Ava Soares and Karly Winfough added one goal and one assist each. Nelly Bianchi finished with eight saves for Wall (6-5). The...
Hun edges Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Joey Bucchere scored and assisted on the goal by Massamiliano Verduci as Hun won on the road, 2-1, over rival Princeton Day. William Zeng added an assist for Hun (9-2-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Joaquin Rodriguez knocked in the goal for Princeton Day (3-7-1). The N.J....
Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee
Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
Somerville defeats No. 17 Rutgers Prep - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Lauber’s first-half goal gave Somerville a 1-0 win against Rutgers Prep, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. With the win, Somerville improved to 12-0-1. Elizabeth Hunt recorded an assist while Emily Kolodziej made 15 saves. Syrai Parker recorded six saves for Rutgers Prep (9-2). Rutgers...
Takeaways from the seven latest girls tennis county/conference tourneys
County and conference tournaments are slowly but surely wrapping up. And just like in Part 1 and Part 2, here are seven more takeaways, one from each county or conference tournament. Check back often as one more takeaways post will be up at the end of the year.
Paul VI rallies over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Brocious and Ave Martin scored after the break as Paul VI won on the road, 2-1, over Cherry Hill East. Paul VI (6-5) trailed 1-0 at halftime before bouncing back to win. Jenna McGovern finished a pass from Julia Maher for Cherry Hill East (6-7). The N.J. High School...
Balogun’s 4 goals leads Moorestown Friends over Germantown Friends (PA) - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun scored four goals in a 6-1 victory for Moorestown Friends over Germantown Friends (PA) in Philadelphia. Moorestown Friends (6-3-1) scored five goals in the first half to gain control. Macey Wilkins added a goal while Remi Cooke dished out three assists. Chelsea Mohammed made six saves in the...
South Plainfield defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap
Genesis Garces Gomez’s hat trick led South Plainfield past St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 in Edison. Adrianna Nazarko also recorded 23 saves. Tied at one at halftime, South Plainfield (9-7) took control in the second half with three unanswered goals. Alexandra Gibson also netted one while Emia Carrazana had two assists.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep tops No. 14 Newark East Side for SEC title - Boys soccer photos
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored two goals in a span of 2:24 to take a lead it never relinquished as it held off No. 14 Newark East Side, 2-1, at Eddie Moraes Stadium in the Ironbound section of Newark. With the win, Seton Hall...
Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
Palisades Park defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Andrade’s second-half goal gave Palisades Park a 1-0 win against New Milford in Palisades Park. Alejandro Barragan recorded six saves for Palisades Park (4-8-2) to earn the shutout. New Milford fell to 9-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Bordentown over Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap
Julien DeLorenzo scored twice as Bordentown defeated Pennsauken 4-0 in Bordentown for its fifth straight victory. Lucas Fryc and Collin Hartz also had goals and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves in the shutout. Bordentown improved to 9-3 and Pennsauken fell to 1-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Burlington City and Trenton Catholic play to tie - Boys soccer recap
Adolphus Temeh scored two goals but it was not enough for Trenton Catholic to avoid a 2-2 tie with Burlington City in Trenton. Both sides scored a goal in each half but could not gain an advantage. Kevin Holak and Leo Tapia found the back of the net for Burlington City (4-7-1).
Fort Lee over Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Alton Tafilaj made seven saves to help lead Fort Lee to a 4-0 shutout victory over Ridgefield Park in Ridgefield Park. Randy Marroquin finished with one goal and one assist as Enzo Yu also found the back of the net. Fort Lee (7-4-2) scored twice in each half to gain control.
Schalick edges Clayton - Boys soccer recap
Bradford Foster connected with the tying goal and then the game-winner as Schalick won on the road, 2-1, over Clayton. Luke Constantino and Lance Creighton each dished an assist for Schalick (6-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Billy Fooks scored the first goal of the game for...
River Dell edges Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap
Gil Benyossef converted a pass from Sean Langley as River Dell won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Jonah Nippes saved three shots to receive the shutout for River Dell (7-3-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Josh Fishman stopped a dozen shots to keep Indian Hills (4-9)...
