HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap

Jayce Pagano's second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10.
Becton defeats Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

Brandon Gjekaj had three goals and one assist as Becton earned a 5-4 win against Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Tied at three at halftime, Becton (8-5) outscored Bergen Charter 2-1 in the second half. Sal Fonseca also tallied a goal and two assists. Bergen Charter fell to 11-4.
Monroe over Wall - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward finished with two goals during a 4-0 win for Monroe over Wall in Monroe. Gracen Regan made five saves to secure the shutout for Monroe (12-2). Ava Soares and Karly Winfough added one goal and one assist each. Nelly Bianchi finished with eight saves for Wall (6-5).
Hun edges Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap

Joey Bucchere scored and assisted on the goal by Massamiliano Verduci as Hun won on the road, 2-1, over rival Princeton Day. William Zeng added an assist for Hun (9-2-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Joaquin Rodriguez knocked in the goal for Princeton Day (3-7-1).
Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee

Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
Somerville defeats No. 17 Rutgers Prep - Girls soccer recap

Kaylee Lauber's first-half goal gave Somerville a 1-0 win against Rutgers Prep, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Somerset. With the win, Somerville improved to 12-0-1. Elizabeth Hunt recorded an assist while Emily Kolodziej made 15 saves. Syrai Parker recorded six saves for Rutgers Prep (9-2).
Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots.
Palisades Park defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Andrade's second-half goal gave Palisades Park a 1-0 win against New Milford in Palisades Park. Alejandro Barragan recorded six saves for Palisades Park (4-8-2) to earn the shutout. New Milford fell to 9-5.
Bordentown over Pennsauken - Boys soccer recap

Julien DeLorenzo scored twice as Bordentown defeated Pennsauken 4-0 in Bordentown for its fifth straight victory. Lucas Fryc and Collin Hartz also had goals and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves in the shutout. Bordentown improved to 9-3 and Pennsauken fell to 1-10.
Fort Lee over Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap

Alton Tafilaj made seven saves to help lead Fort Lee to a 4-0 shutout victory over Ridgefield Park in Ridgefield Park. Randy Marroquin finished with one goal and one assist as Enzo Yu also found the back of the net. Fort Lee (7-4-2) scored twice in each half to gain control.
Schalick edges Clayton - Boys soccer recap

Bradford Foster connected with the tying goal and then the game-winner as Schalick won on the road, 2-1, over Clayton. Luke Constantino and Lance Creighton each dished an assist for Schalick (6-5), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Billy Fooks scored the first goal of the game for
River Dell edges Indian Hills - Boys soccer recap

Gil Benyossef converted a pass from Sean Langley as River Dell won at home, 1-0, over Indian Hills. Jonah Nippes saved three shots to receive the shutout for River Dell (7-3-1), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Josh Fishman stopped a dozen shots to keep Indian Hills (4-9)
