ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE | DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results | 10/08/22

SUBJECT: DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint and Saturation Patrol Results. Four impaired drivers arrested during simultaneous DUI checkpoint and saturation patrol. On October 7, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department held a simultaneous DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint at Oxnard Boulevard and Wagon Wheel Road and a city-wide DUI saturation patrol. The operations resulted in four arrests for impaired driving, three arrests for driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI, and twenty citations.
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate man as Lynwood shooting victim

LYNWOOD, Calif. – A man found shot to death Saturday in Lynwood has been identified by authorities. South Gate resident Eddie Cowie, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long...
LYNWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoints#Marijuana#The Dui Checkpoint
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yahoo!

Roundup: Public's help sought solving 2019 Oxnard murder, more news

OXNARD — Oxnard authorities hope the public can help them move forward with an unsolved murder from 2019. On Oct. 5, 2019, 32-year-old Richard Madera was fatally shot while standing in front of his home in the 3000 block of Merced Place around 9:30 p.m., according to the Oxnard Police Department. The block is south of Channel Islands Boulevard and generally west of Rice Avenue in the Diamond Bar neighborhood.
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country

Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
LANCASTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
kclu.org

Death of Santa Barbara County Jail inmate following stuggle with deputies ruled accidental

An investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office says there was no wrongdoing by sheriff’s deputies in the death of a county jail inmate. Johnathan Paul Thomas died January 12 in custody at the main Santa Barbara County Jail. The 45-year-old man had been arrested on domestic violence charges by Santa Maria Police. After being medically cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking kidnapping victim, suspects in Pasadena

Authorities are seeking the victim and pair of suspect allegedly involved in an apparent kidnapping in Pasadena. In a press release, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a series of photos showing the suspects and their vehicle related to the incident. According to deputies, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon as a Hispanic male, reportedly in his 30s, was walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Pasadena Boulevard, when two people, both male Hispanics expected to be in their 20s, exited a silver 2008 Infiniti G35 and attacked the man. They allegedly knocked him to the ground, rendering him unconscious before forcing him into the back of the vehicle. They are then believed to have fled southbound on Michillinda Avenue. There was no additional information available on the victim or suspects involved.  Anyone with information on the kidnapping was asked to call the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy