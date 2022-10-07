5 spooky attractions to check out in the Twin Cities — haunted houses, hayrides and more

ValleySCARE is no more, but there are still plenty of haunted attractions to visit this Halloween season.

From family-friendly to freaky, here are five spooky things to do this month.

🏛 Shadows and Spirits : Explore the Minnesota State Capitol after dark and meet spirits from Minnesota history on this spooky guided tour. Appropriate for ages 7+. $11+.

🔦 Lost Souls Cave Tour : Learn about the legend of the Wabasha Street Caves’ murdered mobsters on this winding tour through the creepy caverns. Appropriate for ages 10+. $15.

😱 Dead End Hayride : Sit and be scared on this hour-long hayride through Wyoming. Warning: The actors can reach out and grab you. Appropriate for ages 13+. $30+.

🏚 Scream Town : Walk through seven different haunted houses and a haunted corn maze at one of the Twin Cities’ most popular Halloween attractions. No listed age, but from personal experience, I’d recommend 15+. $33+.

🍴 Phantom’s Feast : Enjoy a four-course meal at the Trail of Terror grounds with a side of ghost stories and after-dinner psychic readings. Appropriate for ages 17+. $80.