KRQE News 13
Drier and warmer weather returns to New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is chilly and dry across the state. There is a possibility for some dense fog in the Sacramento and Gila Mountains. Tuesday will be beautiful across New Mexico with high temperatures that will start to warm up this afternoon. Forecast Continues Below. New...
KRQE News 13
Rain chances end as drier weather returns
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a wet and cool week of weather, drier and warmer weather has returned. This will continue into the weekend, but another stormy pattern sets up by next Sunday. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Mountain lion seen outside Chama hotel. Podcast: New Mexico retailers now...
KRQE News 13
Skies clearing tonight, fog develops east
We saw more sunshine today than the last few, that’s for sure! But southern NM still picked up some steady rain throughout the day. For the most part, coverage has been more scattered, especially across northern NM where it was partly to mostly sunny. Estancia saw some heavier rain develop tonight too with totals around 2″. Temperatures will return closer to average the next week as we break the gloomy, wet pattern. It was the 4th coolest October 1-8 period for high temperatures in Albuquerque. We’ll get back on track with 70s returning as soon as Tuesday into the metro. Highs managed to climb a few degrees warmer for eastern NM Sunday. We topped out at 66° for Albuquerque, 65° in Santa Fe, and 72° in Farmington.
KRQE News 13
Dry Westerlies Return This Week
The upper level low pressure system that has been impacting the state all weekend, bringing monsoon-like conditions and 2″-3″+ of rain, will begin to break down starting tonight. As this system breaks down, the jet stream will push further south, just to the north of New Mexico. This will allow westerly winds to return across the state, bringing much drier conditions this week.
KRQE News 13
Showers end overnight, fog develops east
Unseasonably cool temperatures, overcast skies, and steady rain. That’s been the consistent weather story the past week! Highs today were more typical of early November with temps only reaching 62° for Albuquerque, 53° in Santa Fe, and only 50° in Las Vegas. The steady soaking rain hung around central NM most of the day, bringing some heavier totals for the Sandia/Manzano Mountains. Otherwise, Ruidoso and Las Vegas airports collected almost 3″ of rain for the week.
KRQE News 13
Drier and breezier this morning, more PM storms
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing drier conditions at Balloon Fiesta for the last day which is great news. We also have a drainage wind from the north which will drive the box effect. Our only concern is some relatively breezier conditions aloft for the mass ascension. Forecast Continues...
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta officials explain process of emergency alerts at the event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rain and storms were common throughout Balloon Fiesta, canceling many events. One lone storm on Oct. 7 was more than some could handle. One person attending Balloon Fiesta described it as chaos with some people panicking and running for 15 to 20 minutes. They say the storm started as a sprinkle and then the rain just started pouring.
KRQE News 13
Rain continues across New Mexico this weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An active and wet weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with widespread chances for rain by the afternoon. More rain and storms moved into New Mexico Friday, bringing the heaviest rainfall accumulation to the southern and eastern parts of the state. Overnight, rain will continue for areas along and south of I-40 as upper-level moisture pumps more moisture into the state. Rain should stay just south of Albuquerque for Mass Ascension Saturday morning, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be light as an Albuquerque box should develop right before sunrise. By the afternoon though, we should see widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state as Saturday will be the wettest and coolest day this weekend. There will be a chance of rain for the balloon glow and other activities Saturday night, but breezy winds may be a bigger factor.
Balloons take to the sky during last day of Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday is the final day of an international event in Albuquerque. Visitors will have their last chance to see balloons this weekend. At 6 a.m., a pilot briefing took place to discuss the plan for the day and assess the weather for flight conditions. During the meeting, officials raised a yellow flag, but […]
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week
An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday. Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday. High...
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
KOAT 7
Live updates for the last day of 50th Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today is the last day for the 50th Balloon Fiesta, it hopes to kick off its first mass ascension in three days after weather has plagued Friday and Saturday's ascension. Traffic is already backed up headed into Balloon Fiesta Park before 5:30 a.m. The mass ascension...
KRQE News 13
Eastern New Mexico may be safe from possible rolling blackouts
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state’s biggest power provider shuts down one of its coal-fired power plants, many in the state worry about possible rolling blackouts. One part of the state may be spared any problems. “We’re feeling pretty good about where we are from a planning...
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
Balloons fill the sky at Friday’s Special Shape Rodeo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The green flag is back up at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday. After initially going up, officials put the launch on hold as they monitored rain showers about five miles south of the park. Now, the green flag is back up and Friday morning’s launch is back on. Friday sees gloomy conditions as […]
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
thetrek.co
CDT Day 89-94: Life in the Rainy Desert
We sleep in until 7 am. Skybird and I are starving and we try to raid the kitchen when we wake up, but find it’s locked until 8. And noone else gets up until 8. So different from a hiker hostel. We finally get into the kitchen and I drink all the real coffee and devour lots of fruit and pastries and even make scrambled eggs! Everyone in the hostel has a quick chore to do every day which helps keep the price of the hostel cheap. After that we all set off on our own to wander around town. Santa Fe is full of history and art and I walk for miles seeing lots of both. I hit up REI for some new socks and grab a water filter for Skybird and then find a rooftop pub to have a beer at overlooking the plaza for all the best people watching.
Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
