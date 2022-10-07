Read full article on original website
Daniel Northrup
2d ago
I’m my town there (In Idaho) there is a red white and blue painted “Q” on the side of one of our busiest streets… on city property (not private). And!… people lay flowers all around it. It’s disturbing
Warren Pierce
2d ago
In June of this year stories circulated on local media about the burning of rainbow flags on Harrison Blvd. When the police asked for doorbell camera footage to track down the perpetrators, the story died instantly.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
