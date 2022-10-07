Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Missing Wolfeboro man found safe
WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
whdh.com
New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping
EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty
The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
manchesterinklink.com
Vehicle struck by gunfire Friday at Auburn and Union, police search for leads
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire late Friday night that struck a vehicle. At about 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 Manchester Police received a report of gunshots heard in the area of Union and Auburn streets. Multiple people reported hearing the shots, but could not...
Yahoo!
Police: South Berwick woman, reported missing for 'several weeks,' found safe
Police posted to social media on Sept. 29 that Alison Parker, a South Berwick, had neither been seen nor heard from in "several weeks," adding that her family was "concerned for her welfare." On Monday morning, the South Berwick Police Department provided an update for the public, writing on Facebook...
Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire
WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WMUR.com
Man killed in fall while hiking in Weare identified as 18-year-old Nashua South graduate
WEARE, N.H. — Police have released the identity of a man who died in a fall Sunday while rock climbing. Officials said Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, 18, of Nashua, died in a fall near the Everett Dam in Weare. Weare police said they got a call at about 3:15 p.m. that...
WMUR.com
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
WMUR.com
Burglar enters New England home’s bedroom, waking resident before fleeing, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — Police in Portland, Maine, are investigating two home burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Police said they believe the same person broke into a home on Dirigo Steet after 3 a.m. Sunday and a home on Brighton Avenue about an hour later. The homes are in close proximity, officials said.
manchesterinklink.com
Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods.
Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept
Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
laconiadailysun.com
Two teen girls reported missing after leaving Winni Regional High on Thursday
TILTON — Haelie Paquette and Bailee Habbershaw, both 16 and students at Winnisquam Regional High School, are missing. The two were last seen Thursday leaving school at 1 p.m. Melissa Paquette, Haelie's mother, shared a description of the pair in a Facebook post over the weekend.
WMTW
Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
WMUR.com
Longtime Derry police Chief Edward B. Garone dies after 58-year career
DERRY, N.H. — Derry Police Department is remembering its long-time leader. Former Chief Edward B. Garone died on Tuesday. Garone first started as a police officer back in 1964 at the Lebanon Police Department. Then in 1972, he became chief of police in Derry where he served until he...
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police catch 71 violations within three hours on I-93; 25 drivers going more than 90 mph
SALEM, N.H. — It was a busy morning for New Hampshire State troopers who cited 71 violations on Interstate 93 in just three hours. State police from the Special Enforcement and Mobile Enforcement unit set up in Salem. Cruisers and an aircraft clocked drivers. One person was driving over...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man training for ultramarathon rescued by Fish and Game officers on Mount Isolation Trail
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — An ultramarathoner is recovering after being rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers near Sargent's Purchase. The 24-year-old from Intervale hurt his hip during a training trail run on a 40-mile route Sunday, officials said. He began the run at 8:30 a.m., they said.
MAINE CRASH: A FedEx Semitruck Flips Over & Lands on Top of a Pickup Truck
According to WGME 13 a crash Tuesday morning in Poland, Maine resulted in a semitruck landing on top of a Ford pickup truck. WGME reports that the crash happened at about 9:50 Tuesday morning on a section of Route 26 in Poland near Route 122. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office...
WMUR.com
Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48
There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
