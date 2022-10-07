ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfeboro, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

Missing Wolfeboro man found safe

WOLFEBORO, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they have safely located a missing vulnerable adult from Wolfeboro. Police said John Skelton, 65, was reported missing at 9 p.m. Thursday by his family after he was overdue to return from a doctor's appointment. The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was...
WOLFEBORO, NH
whdh.com

New Hampshire Police looking for missing woman in Epping

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police reported that they are looking for a woman who went missing in Epping. Priscilla Wotton, 61, was reported missing by a caregiver around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after she did not return home from a walk. Wotton left her residence on Church Street...
EPPING, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, NH
City
Wolfeboro, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Wolfeboro, NH
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 18-year-old who fell to his death while climbing in New Hampshire

WEARE, N.H. — Police have identified an 18-year-old man who fell to his death while climbing at a dam in New Hampshire over the weekend. Emergency crews responding to a report of a person who had fallen near the Everett Dam in Weare on Sunday around 3:15 p.m. learned the victim was not equipped with climbing gear or safety equipment, according to the Weare Police Department.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
MERRIMACK, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alton Brown
manchesterinklink.com

Man charged in stabbing at homeless encampment

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police released details on Tuesday regarding an alleged stabbing at a homeless encampment reported last week. At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 police found the victim of the stabbing in a parking lot on Huse Road who indicated the stabbing occurred at a homeless camp in the woods.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q106.5

Burglars Broke Into 2 Unlocked Maine Homes While the Owners Slept

Police from Maine's largest city are investigating after two homes were burglarized while the owners slept inside. Imagine going to sleep at night, being awakened by a noise, and realizing that someone is in your house. I mean, how frightening is that? Portland Police are urging people to keep their doors and windows locked, as both of these burglaries occurred at unlocked houses. The suspect simply walked into the dark and quiet residences and took what he could find.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Mental Illness
WMTW

Maine homeowner scares off burglar in their bedroom

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for the person who entered two homes in the same neighborhood Sunday morning and stole items. Police say the man entered an unlocked home on Dirigo Street sometime after 3 a.m. Sunday and stole cash, debit cards and car keys from the owner's purse. The man then stole the homeowner's car and drove to the area of Lowell Street.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Longtime Derry police Chief Edward B. Garone dies after 58-year career

DERRY, N.H. — Derry Police Department is remembering its long-time leader. Former Chief Edward B. Garone died on Tuesday. Garone first started as a police officer back in 1964 at the Lebanon Police Department. Then in 1972, he became chief of police in Derry where he served until he...
DERRY, NH
CBS News

Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
WEARE, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48

There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
DOVER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigating after Old Port shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the Old Port. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to a press release issued by the Portland Police Dept. Officers were walking around when they noticed a disturbance...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy