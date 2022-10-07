Read full article on original website
A Warrior Nun 2 sneak peek from Netflix
Warrior Nun was one of the most-watched Netflix releases in the days immediately following its debut on the streamer way back in 2020, so in hindsight, it’s probably no surprise that Netflix re-upped the fantasy series that’s loosely based on the comic books by Ben Dunn for another season.
Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was seen touting a $100 bottle of perfume on Twitter Tuesday evening in his new role as “perfume salesman" and said Dogecoin DOGE/USD payments would be accepted for the product. What Happened: Musk promoted The Boring Company’s “Burnt Hair” perfume on Monday. The...
Free NFTs If You Chug A Beer, Thanks To This Actor
A Hollywood actor is jumping into the world of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. And, he has a unique way to get people free NFTs. What Happened: Actor Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, has starred in movies such as “Pacific Rim,” “Suicide Squad” and “The Fate of the Furious.”
